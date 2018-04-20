IPL 2018: Six-star Gayle Now Has Two Centuries More than Kohli

With this latest ton, Gayle has also increased the gap between himself and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli in the list of most centuries scored in the IPL. Kohli has scored four tons so far in the cash-rich league — which came in one season — while Gayle sits pretty at the top with six.
Here is a look at Gayle’s other five hundreds in IPL:
1. 102 (55)* Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, 2011
After being overlooked by Kolkata Knight Riders at the auctions, Gayle fired a blistering century against his former team, and took his side to a comfortable win. In his knock of 102, Gayle struck 10 fours and seven sixes. Chasing 172, Gayle formed a 123-run partnership with Tilakaratne Dishan for the opening wicket. RCB won the match with nine wickets to spare.
2. 107 (49) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab at Chinnaswamy Stadium, 2011
This was Gayle’s second century in the same year. This time the opposition was Kings XI Punjab. Gayle powered his way to 49-ball 107, that took his team to 205/6. This was his first hundred in Bangalore as he hit nine sixes and 10 fours.
3. 128 (62)* Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla, 2012
In this match Gayle equaled the record of Brendon Mccullum for hitting most sixes (13) in an IPL game. The southpaw batsman powered his way to 128 and took his team to 215 runs. He added 204 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli.
4. 175 (66)* Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors at Chinnaswamy Stadium 2013
This was perhaps the most destructive T20 innings of all time. Gayle scored the fastest T20 hundred in just 30 balls, and Pune Warriors were at the receiving end. His unbeaten 175 is the highest score till date. He hit 17 sixes and 13 fours in his innings. Gayle’s knock powered RCB to 263, and they registered a 130-run win.
5. 117 (57) Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab at Chinnaswamy Stadium, 2015
This ton took some time coming. Not in the best of shape, Gayle scored 117 runs to take RCB to 226. What is interesting is that this was his second century against KXIP, at the same venue and same day. In reply, Punjab could only score 88 runs, 29 runs short of Gayle’s score.
6. 104 (63) Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at IS Bindra Stadium, 2018
After being overlooked in the first leg of IPL auctions, sanity prevailed as Punjab bought Gayle for Rs 2 Cr. In his first match for the new team, he struck 63 from 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings. In his next match against Sunrisers, he followed it up with a ton, and took his team to a victory against a formidable opposition. Before this match, Gayle averaged 24.44 against SRH, his lowest against any IPL team.
First Published: April 20, 2018, 1:11 PM IST