IPL 2018: Skipper Ashwin Needs to Win Games With His Bowling

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 6, 2018, 1:52 PM IST
Kings XI Punjab, under the leadership of new captain Ravichandran Ashwin have had a consistent run in this year’s IPL. The Punjab team has won five matches out of the eight matches they have played.

But despite their winning ways in the tournament, skipper Ashwin’s bowling form has been a matter of concern. In the matches he has played, he has picked up only 5 wickets, and has gone wicketless in four matches so far.

Ashwin’s economy rate has increased by 12.55 % in the last 5 IPL matches compared to his economy rate of 7.08 in the first three matches.

His bowling average is 162.00 in the last 5 IPL matches, is 86.88 % worse than his bowling average in first three matches.

He has conceded a boundary after every 9.23 balls in the last 5 matches, whereas in the first three matches, he conceded a boundary after 15 balls.

Also, Ashwin in 2018 has an economy rate of 7.71 and a bowling average of 49.40 while overall in his IPL career, he bowls at an economy rate of 6.63 and averages 26.15.

After losing their previous match against Mumbai Indians, Punjab would look to get back to winning ways, and Ashwin will be crucial for their chances, come the match against Rajasthan Royals.
First Published: May 6, 2018, 1:50 PM IST

