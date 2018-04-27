Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, SRH vs KXIP in Hyderabad, Highlights: Bowlers Win it for Sunrisers Again

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 27, 2018, 10:16 AM IST

Match 25, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 26 April, 2018

Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs

Man of the Match: Ankit Rajpoot

Highlights

23:35(IST)

WICKET! Would you believe this ? From being 55/0 to 119 all out! Kings XI Punjab will really be wondering how it could go so wrong! Sunrisers meanwhile script another famous victory after a sensational bowling effort! They win this one by 13 runs and are now level on points with Kings XI Punjab.

23:32(IST)

Finally an over in which a wicket doesn't fall! 8 runs are picked from the over and Kings XI Punjab need 15 runs from the final over? Is there another twist in this tale?

23:26(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Mujeeb comes into bat and hits Rashid Khan for two consecutive boundaries there! Almost nonchalantly among all the wickets that have fallen. 22 required off 2 overs with 1 wicket left!

23:24(IST)

WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin also falls now, Sunrisers need just 1 more wicket here to register what looks like a comfortable victory now! He airs one from Rashid and Williamson completes the catch. KXIP are 101/9

23:20(IST)

WICKET! The only thing that was left for KXIP has also happened now, the run out! Sran gets an underedge to the keeper and runs stragiht away, Ashwin turns him back. Saha gathers the ball and hits the stumps. KXIP are 99/8 now.

23:12(IST)

WICKET! No.7 goes down, what's happening here! Kings XI Punjab can't believe what they are seeing, Andrew Tye after hitting one to the boundary, misses the next one from Sandeep Sharma and is given lbw, he reviews but to no avail. Kings XI Punjab are 96/7.

23:07(IST)

WICKET! Sandeep Sharma strikes now, Manoj Tiwari's torrid stay at the crease comes to an end. Its a slower one and Tiwary is compeltely deceived, hitting it to Kane Williamson who almost loses the ball in the lights. KXIP are 92/6 after 15.3 overs, as we break for a strategic timeout.

23:03(IST)

So, a lot happening now as the crowd also start getting into the game. Kings XI Punjab are 91/5 after 15 overs here, they need 42 runs off the final 5 overs.

23:00(IST)

WICKET! Kings XI Punjab are really losing it here, Aaron Finch deposits one into the stands and looks to repeat the same on the next delivery. But he manages to only air that one and Manish Pandey completes a fine catch at long on. Finch departs for 8, KXIP are 88/5.

22:56(IST)

WICKET! Rashid Khan gets the breakthrough yet again, KXIP are really stumbling here as Karun Nair departs for a 13. This one pitches and comes back in, striking Karun right in front of the wicket. He consults his partner and opts against a review, KXIP are 82/4.

22:50(IST)

WICKET! Shakib strikes, Mayank Agarwal was batting well there but of nowhere he comes down the track to Shakib, trying to get in a maximum but he only manages to hole out at long on. SRH just about alive in the game, KXIP 77/3. Agarwal departs for 12

22:48(IST)

Rashid Khan does come back into the attack and this time Kings XI Punjab have learnt their lessons here, not taking any risks against the biggest threat of SRH.  KXIP are 77/2

22:45(IST)

Yet another quite over here, only 6 runs conceded from that one and Kings XI Punjab are 73/2 after 11 overs here. SRH still holding back Rashid Khan after that first over, he still has 3 out of the 9 overs remaining!

22:40(IST)

Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack now for Sunrisers, starts well by conceding just 6 runs from his first over. KXIP batters also doing the smart thing here by dealing in 1s and 2s at the moment. They don't need to go for their shots right now. KXIP are 67/2 after 10 overs.

22:37(IST)

Excellent over from Basil Thampi, conceding just 5 runs and picking up a wicket. Brings SRH back into the game, they need another couple of quick wickets though. KXIP are 61/2 after 9 overs

22:33(IST)

WICKET! Basil Thampi strikes now, beating Chris Gayle for pace who looks to muscle one for a maximum. He can  only top edge it and Thampi takes a good running catch. Kings XI are 57/2 after 8.2 overs.

22:31(IST)

This is KL Rahul’s 5th 30 plus score this season. Only time he failed to score more than 30 runs in an innings this season was

V SRH – 18 runs (19/4/18)

V DD – 23 runs (23/4/18)

22:26(IST)

WICKET! Rashid Khan comes into the attack and gets a breakthrough straight away, Rahul plays down the wrong line and the ball skids onto disturb the off stump. Kings XI Punjab are 55/1 after 7.5 overs.

22:23(IST)

50 is up here for Kings XI Punjab, Gayle hitting a majestic six, by clearing his leg and powering one into the stands. 9 runs off Thampi's first over and KXIP are 53/0 after 7 overs.

22:17(IST)

So, that's the end of the powerplay here and Kings XI Punjab have gotten off to a real flier here, You have to say that SRH need a real miracle to come back into this one now. KXIP are 44/0 after 6 overs.

22:12(IST)

Sandeep Sharma concedes 5 runs from that over after KL Rahul shows an exquisite cover drive, which goes for a boundary. SRH have failed to pick any early wickets here and Kings are 35/0 after 5 overs.

22:08(IST)

Excellent over for Kings XI Punjab there, Rahul latches onto a short ball to deposit it into the stands, then a fine square cut for a four, follows it up with another boundary. 16 runs from the over and SRH are 30/0 after 4 overs here.

22:04(IST)

Sandeep Sharma with yet another tight over there, he concedes just 4 runs from that over. KXIP are 14/0 after 3 overs, and that you have to say is a good start considering the total they're chasing.

22:00(IST)

Gayle just about manages to get his backfoot inside the crease, he leaves the ball but has to come back into the crease. He stretches for it and makes it back. KXIP are 10/0 after 2 overs.

21:57(IST)

SIX! The universe boss gets going here, comes down the track and hit it straight as an arrow, not looking to overhit at all. KXIP are 8/0

21:55(IST)

Excellent start from Sandeep Sharma here, he gets his radar right from ball 1. Gayle and Rahul also showing respect by not going for the big shots, KXIP are 2/0 after the 1st over.

21:51(IST)

Sandeep Sharma starts the proceedings for Sunrisers Hyderabad..Gayle, Rahul Take Strike for Kings XI Punjab..

21:45(IST)

The Manish Pandey drop in this match cost the Kings XI Punjab 45 runs

Ashwin dropped Pandey when he was on 9

Mayank Agarwal dropped Pandey when he was on 46

21:30(IST)

WICKET! Manish Pandey finally departs, Rajppot gets the wicket! His 4th wicket of the day. What a spell it has been from him, gets the yorker in and Pandey misses the shot only to see his middle-stump rattled. SRH are 128/5.

21:26(IST)

Yusuf Pathan gets a boundary there as Sunrisers pick up 9 runs from that over, SRH are 126/4 after 19 overs here. Interesting to see who Punjab go with for the final over.

Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing an MI batsman. (BCCI)

PREVIEW SRH vs KXIP: A charged up Sunrisers Hyderabad will have revenge on their minds when they face an in-form Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match 25 between SRH and KXIP will start at 8 PM on April 26th (Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow MI and SRH live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com. Sunrisers defended a modest 118 against Mumbai Indians last night to bring their campaign back on track after suffering back-to-back defeats. Despite missing the services of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers showed their bowling prowess. Pacer Siddarth Kaul and leg-spinner Rashid Khan helped the home team dismiss the two-time champions for 87 on a slow wicket at the Wankhede Stadium to record a 31-run victory.

Sunrisers have looked a balanced side with skipper Kane Williamson leading from the front with 259 runs and Kaul standing out with nine wickets in the tournament so far. It was KXIP who had handed out a 15-run loss to the Sunrisers earlier at Mohali. They were, in fact, blown away by Chris Gayle, who had cracked a 63-ball 104. The West Indian T20 exponent has looked in ominous form this season with a hundred and two fifties.

However, Gayle had missed the last match against Delhi Daredevils as he was a bit sore and Punjab would hope the opener makes it to the playing XI. His opening partner K L Rahul too has looked in good touch scoring 236 runs including two half-centuries. Sunrisers will be again banking on the dangerous duo to give them another flying start while Hyderabad will be focused on dismissing them cheaply.

In Bhuvneshwar's absence, Siddarth and Basil Thampi will have to take the responsibility early on and the the spin trio of Rashid, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Nabi will hold the key in the middle overs. Among the batsmen, Sunrisers would hope Shikhar Dhawan, who had suffered a hit in the elbow during the match against KXIP and missed a match, finds his touch after getting out cheaply in the last game.

After the batsmen scored a lowly 118, skipper Williamson said he expected more from them. "Without a doubt, we were expecting a lot more from our batsmen. Perhaps we could have gotten to 140 mark. A fantastic second half for us, but we are still to put a collective performance together," he said despite the team winning by 31 runs.
Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hale.
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle.

