IPL 2018, SRH vs RCB - Highlights - Sunrisers Beat Royal Challengers to Consolidate Top Spot in Points Table

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2018, 12:38 AM IST

Match 39, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 07 May, 2018

Toss won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (decided to bowl)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs

Man of the Match: Kane Williamson

Highlights

23:36(IST)

Three balls and only 4 runs conceded so far..this one is going right down to the wire here! 8 runs required from 3 balls here

23:35(IST)

The partnership between C de Grandhomme and M Singh completes a fifty run stand (51*).

This is the second best 6th wicket partnership for RCB in IPL 2018.

56- M Singh and W Sundar v RR, Bengaluru.

23:34(IST)

Sidharth Kaul doesn't pickup a wicket here, but leaves Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 12 runs for the final over, intriguing finale coming up here. Can Bhuvneshwar keep his calm and deliver here?

23:29(IST)

Six runs coming from that over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar despite a boundary, good fight back from the Indian seamer. SRH need a wicket desperately here, just 19 required from final 2 overs.

23:25(IST)

de Grandhomme has certainly changed the game here, 13 runs from that Rashid Khan over. He also survives a close stumping appeal! RCB are 122/5 after 17 overs, 25 required from final 3 overs now

23:21(IST)

SIX and SIX! de Grandhomme has hit two sixes in two balls here and completely changed the game here. He has targeted the best SRH bowler here, RCB are 121/5.

23:19(IST)

It seems we are all set for a nail-biter here, RCB holding back and looking to take the game till the last over here. Only 6 runs from that Sidharth Kaul over and RCB are 108/5 after 16 overs here

23:13(IST)

FOUR! A boundary to end that over and 9 runs off that one. Royal Challengers Bangalore need more such overs here, RCB are 102/5 after 15 overs here.

23:09(IST)

Shakib Al Hasan bowls out here, he concedes 6 runs off 6 balls here, interesting to see also how Kane Williamson rotates his bowlers here. RCB are 93/5 after 14 overs here

23:08(IST)

RCB in the last 3 overs have lost 3 wickets and have scored 14 runs in 18 balls

They were 71/2 in 9 overs, now they 85/5 after 12 overs.

23:04(IST)

Some sanity is restored here as we have a wicket-less over finally, but still only 2 runs from that over and Royal Challengers Bangalore are 87/5 after 13 overs here

22:58(IST)

S Kaul with this wicket of M Ali is joint second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2018

Most wickets in IPL 2018

14- H Pandya, U Yadav

13- M Markande , T Boult, S Kaul , R Khan

12- Mujeeb Ur Rahman, A Tye,

22:56(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust here! RCB are crumbling here, Siddharth Kaul now removes Moeen Ali, who gets an underedge straight through to the keeper. RCB are 84/5 here.

22:52(IST)

Sensational over that from Rashid Khan, brings the Sunrisers Hyderabad right back into the game here. Royal Challengers Bangalore are 80/4 after 11 overs here.

22:49(IST)

WICKET! Rashid Khan has turned the game here for sure now, wrong one once again from the Afghan, de Villiers fails to read it and the ball clatters onto the middle-stump here, big wicket as ABD departs for 5. RCB are 80/4

22:45(IST)

WICKET! This is the big wicket here, much needed as Virat Kohli departs, Yusuf Pathan almost makes a meal of that catch but then sticks out his left hand and the ball is stuck there. Shakib heaves a sigh of relief.RCB are 74/3.

22:41(IST)

What an over from Rashid Khan that, first Kane Williamson drops an absolute sitter at first slip off Virat Kohli, after that a huge appeal against AB de Villiers, SRH also lose their review as they look for a caught behind. 7 runs from the over and Royal Challengers Bangalore are 71/2 after 9 overs here

22:35(IST)

Excellent over that from Sandeep Sharma, almost gets the wicket of de Villiers as well there. Royal Challengers Bangalore are 64/2 here after 8 overs.

22:31(IST)

WICKET! Sandeep Sharma strikes, Vohra's drop doesn't cost much as he drags one on in the next over. It was a slower ball and Vohra looks to go for the sweep but can only manage to deflect it onto the stumps, RCB are 60/2 after 7.2 overs.

22:29(IST)

Rashid Khan comes into the attack here, he starts well by conceding just 5 runs from his first over here. Royal Challengers Bangalore are 60/1 after 7 overs here.

22:25(IST)

This is just the start Royal Challengers Bangalore needed in chase here, Virat Kohli has taken the attack to SRH Bowlers and RCB are 55/1 at the end of powerplay. Required run rate just above 6 now.

22:24(IST)

V Kohli becomes the leading run scorer in IPL .

Most runs in IPL 2018

V Kohli- 4802 runs

S Raina- 4801 runs

R Sharma- 4438 runs

He is batting on 27*

22:19(IST)

FOUR and SIX! Virat Kohli seems to be man on a mission here, first through the leg side which goes for a boundary then comes down the track and hits it over long on for a maximum. SRH need to get him early if they are to have any chance here.

22:16(IST)

FOUR! This is special stuff from a special player, Virat Kohli showing all his class and timing one through the covers which goes all the way to the boundary. RCB are 32/1 after 4 overs.

22:12(IST)

WICKET! Shakib Al Hasan strikes, Parthiv took him on and hit a couple of boundaries but then looks to go for the sweep shot and fails to get any bat on it. The ball turns a bit and he is hit right in front of the stumps. RCB are 24/1 after 2.5 overs.

22:08(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts from the other end here, Parthiv Patel picks up a couple of boundaries in that over. 2 overs gone here and Royal Challengers Bangalore are 14/0

22:04(IST)

Sandeep Sharma starts with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad here, he concedes just 5 runs from the first over here. Royal Challengers Bangalore are 5/0 after the 1st over here.

21:58(IST)

Manan Vohra and Parthiv Patel will start the innings here for Royal Challengers Bangalore..

21:44(IST)

WICKET! Royal Challengers Bangalore have put in a brilliant effort with the ball here, Sandeep Sharma looks to play the reverse sweep. Not the best idea for a no.11 here, he is plumb. SRH are all out here for 146!

21:43(IST)

WICKET! Rashid Khan is run out here, trying to steal an extra run there but its Virat Kohli who fires in a bullet throw from the deep. 145/8 here are RCB.

File image of Bhunveshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. (BCCI Image)

PREVIEW SRH vs RCB: A consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad unit would look to consolidate its position at the top of the points table while Royal Challengers Bangalore will fight for survival when they clash in the Indian Premier League on Monday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match 39 between SRH and RCB will start at 8 PM on May 7 (Monday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow MI and KKR live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.

Courtesy their splendid bowling attack, SRH emerged as good defenders initially but by defeating Delhi Daredevils with a seven-wicket margin, they proved that they can pull off tight chases as well. The hosts have already taken long strides towards a play-offs spot but still there are issues that must be bothering them ahead of the business end of the tournament. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's low strike rate must be a concern for them along with a shaky middle-order.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB, though, are struggling for survival as they need to win every game and also hope that other results go in their favour to remain in contention for the play-offs. They are placed sixth in the table with just three wins from nine games. Come Monday, Kohli and AB de Villiers will have to weave some magic with their willows to make it tough for SRH, whose bowlers have proved to be headache for all teams. The return of their fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar only strengthens their attack. RCB's big guns have failed to fire but now is the time to deliver since one more defeat would spell their ouster. Parthiv Patel (who scored 53 runs against Chennai) and Brendon McCullum need to support their side and the likes of Mandeep Singh and Colin de Grandhomme have to step up.

Death bowling has been a cause for concern for RCB, but they cannot afford to let it remain unchecked when it comes playing against the Sunrisers. Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have put up good performances but Hyderabad-lad Mohammad Siraj and Washington Sundar also need to come up with a solid show. Meanwhile, Sunrises Hyderabad are enjoying a dream run in the ongoing edition with their bowling attack dominating batsmen of all teams. Spinner Rashid Khan, pacers Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma, and spin all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, have been very effective.
Teams (from): Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.
