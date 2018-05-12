IPL 2018: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell Star as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Kings XI Punjab by 31 Runs

Chasing a mammoth target of 246 to win, Punjab openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle got off to a flier and took the team's score past the 50-run mark in no time. But their 57-run partnership was finally ended by Russell, who got the prized wicket of Gayle for 21.
On the next delivery, Russell got the wicket of Mayank Agarwal who was dismissed for a golden duck after the right-hander hit the ball into the hands of Javon Searles at mid-wicket boundary. Karun Nair too followed suit soon as became Russell's third scalp of the day for 3.
But Rahul continued his glorious form and complete his third consecutive fifty and fifth of the season off just 22 deliveries. But soon after reaching his fifty, Rahul lost his concentration and he was castled by Sunil Narine for 66.
Axar Patel was the next batsman to depart as he became Kuldeep Yadav's only scalp of the innings. That brought Aaron Finch and Ravichandran Ashwin in the middle and the duo started the task of rebuilding the innings and provide some respectability to the score.
Finch and Ashwin put on 37 runs for 6th wicket to keep the scoreboard ticking with some lusty blows. But Finch's 34-run innings finally came to an end as he became Searles maiden IPL scalp on his debut.
Ashwin and Andre Tye hit some big blows right at the end and took the team's score over the 200-run mark. Ashwin slammed four boundaries and three huge sixes in his innings of 45 but it wasn't meant to be as Punjab fell short by 31 runs.
Earlier, a 23-ball 50 from skipper Dinesh Karthik coupled with Sunil Narine's 36-ball 75 helped KKR pile up season-best 245/6 in 20 overs against KXIP. Narine set the stage for a big score, his whirlwind innings studded with nine fours and four sixes.
Narine was involved in a 75-run stand for the second wicket with Robin Uthappa while Karthik, who hit five boundaries and three sixes, joined hands with Andre Russell for a 76-run fourth wicket partnership off just 31 balls.
KKR never let their foot off the gas and scored 139 runs in the last 10 overs. In the final over, 17 runs came off Barinder Sran (1/48) as Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 16 off 8 balls alongwith Javon Searles (6), making his IPL debut.
For the hosts, purple cap holder Australian pacer Andrew Tye (4/41) was by far the pick of the bowlers.
KKR were given a good start by opener Chris Lynn and Narine with the visitors racing to 59/1 after six overs. The dashing Australian was removed by the brilliant Tye to bring Uthappa to the crease.
Along with Narine, the pair helped KKR to 106/1 after 10 overs. Narine was severe to Barinder Sran in the 11th over, hitting him for two sixes and a four. The West Indian mystery spinner turned batsman brought up his second fifty of the season in 26 balls and looked set for a hundred.
But Tye had other plans as he sent both Narine and Uthappa back in the hunt in one over. While Narine nicked behind a brilliantly executed short delivery, Uthappa mistimed slower one to Mohit Sharma who snaffled a good catch at backward point.
Andre Russell was promoted to No.4 to keep the onslaught going and together with Karthik, the duo took the bowlers to the cleaners. While 19 runs came off Axar Patel's 15th over, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was taken for 21 runs in the next.
Tye took Russell's wicket to break the quickfire partnership as Karthik also fell to Sran but the damage was already done. In between, Nitish Rana also chipped (11) before Mohit Sharma (1/40) took his wicket.
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SRH
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|+0.473
|CSK
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+0.370
|KXIP
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.056
|KKR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.189
|MI
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|8
|+0.529
|RR
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.484
|RCB
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-0.261
|DD
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.478
dinesh karthikIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2018ipl 2018 pts tableIPL Points TableKings XI punjabkolkata knight ridersNarineSunil Narine
First Published: May 12, 2018, 8:27 PM IST