IPL 2018: Sunil Narine Feels He Can Do Better With the Ball for KKR

“I am not still exactly 100% with the ball, but I am doing whatever the team wants me to do. Doing the basics and not allowing too many things to cloud my mind. It's coming well at the moment. That's cricket (team without Gautam Gambhir), but that's part and parcel of the game, we all put heart and soul into the game and he now belongs to another team. I think I am slightly different as a spinner, but I believe in accuracy and keeping the ball as straight as possible, that's working well for me,” Narine said after the game.
Andre Russell and Nitish Rana starred with the bat before Kolkata’s spin pair of Kuldeep Yadav-Sunil Narine strangulated the Delhi batsmen as Kolkata Knight Riders registered a comprehensive 71-run victory over the Delhi Daredevils and spoiled Gautam Gambhir’s return to the Eden Gardens. Chasing 201 to win, Delhi were never really in the game as they lost wickets early in the innings.
Jason Roy was stumped for 1, with Piyush Chawla striking in the first over. Shreyas Iyer (4) and Gambhir (8) didn’t last long either. Rishabh Pant and Glenn Maxwell then got together to put up a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket to give some hope to the Delhi fans but once Pant was dismissed by Kuldeep for 43, Delhi fell like nine pins.
Maxwell too was accounted for by the same bowler, both being dismissed on short balls. Narine and Kuldeep then just ran through the Delhi batting with none of the other batsmen scoring in double figures.
In the beginning, Kolkata openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine looked a bit rusty. Both the batsmen couldn’t time the ball well and were even struggling to find the middle of the bat. Trent Boult also bowled the first maiden over of this year’s IPL.
