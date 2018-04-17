IPL 2018: Sunil Narine Joins Illustrious List, Becomes Third Overseas Bowler to Scalp 100 Wickets

During Kolkata's fourth match of the season against Delhi Daredevils, Narine finished with stunning figures of 3/18 in 3 overs to play a more than important role in guiding the home side to their second win of the season.
And by doing to, Narine became only the 11th bowler in the history of the league to go past the magical 100-mark, as far as wickets are concerned.
Lasith Malinga (O): 154
Amit Mishra: 134
Piyush Chawla: 130
Harbhajan Singh: 129
Dwayne Bravo (O): 123
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 115
Ashish Nehra: 106
Vinay Kumar: 105
R Ashwin: 104
Sunil Narine (O): 102
Zaheer Khan: 102
Moreover, Narine's economy rate is also the best amongst all the players that have bowled at least 250 deliveries in the league. Narine takes the top spot ahead of the likes of Rashid Khan, Shaun Pollock and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Sunil Narine: 6.3
Rashid Khan: 6.4
R Ashwin: 6.5
Shaun Pollock: 6.5
In the ongoing edition of the league, Narine has started ever so well and is currently the proud owner of the purple cap. So far, in four matches, Narine has scalped 7 wickets and he has given just 82 runs off the 90 deliveries that he has bowled thus far.
Following their latest win in the league, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik had high praise for the spinners, especially Narine.
“The wrist spinners are picked in the IPL for a purpose. They’re doing a good job for us, they’re top quality spinners. Days you don’t win you sleep and wake up with a lot of thoughts. It’s something I’m getting used to. You’ve got to try and separate your batting and captaincy and do the job,” Karthik said.
First Published: April 17, 2018, 4:42 PM IST