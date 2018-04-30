Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Sunrisers Hyderabad Show Bowling Key to Success in IPL

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 30, 2018, 8:15 PM IST
(BCCI)

These days, T20 cricket is not just about batsmen going berserk and scoring runs at a rapid pace, but it is also about bowlers sweating it out in the middle and doing their best to restrict the batting side to a low total. In fact it might not be wrong to say that it is sometimes tricky to chase anything in excess of 150.

Indian Premier League has given us ample of examples of the same. What is noteworthy is that teams have managed to defend totals lower than 150 consistently. In the ongoing edition too Sunrisers Hyderabad has been one team which has achieved this feat in two games already.

Interestingly, Hyderabad tops the list of defending most totals below 150 on most occasions—7. They share the record with Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

Sunrisers has always been a team that boasts of a strong bowling line-up. Their fortunes in the tournament have been guided by the performance of the bowlers. This IPL too, the franchise perhaps has the best bowling unit in the tournament, having the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan. It is these men who have ensured a win for the team, when the batsmen have failed to deliver. The way they are going at the moment, they are expected to defend more such totals.

The first such instance came against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. After setting a target 119, Hyderabad bowlers came to the party and dismissed the opposition for just 87 runs. Sunrisers won the match by a whopping 31 runs. Apart from all the bowlers chipping-in it was Siddarth Kaul who was star of the night, as he returned with figures of 3/23. This was also the second lowest totals ever defended in IPL history.

In the next match, Hyderabad was in a spot of bother once again as their batsmen could just post 132 on the board. The bowlers did not let them down and Rashid Khan, who bagged 3/19, took them to a 13-run win.

From the eight matches Sunrisers have played this year, they have managed to win six. They will now face Delhi Daredevils in Hyderabad on May 5.




First Published: April 30, 2018, 8:15 PM IST

