IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 9, 2018, 11:23 PM IST

Match 4, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 09 April, 2018

Toss won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (decided to bowl)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan

Highlights

23:08(IST)

WHAT A PLAYER!!! Dhawan is on a roll these days as he finishes the game with a smash to the mid-wicket boundary. Remains unbeaten on 77 as SRH have literally humiliated RR with a 9-wicket win here. A comprehensive all-round display from the home team as the match ends with Dhawan showing his class once again. Williamson remains unbeaten on 36.

23:02(IST)

3 runs from the Short over as Dhawan started the over lookig to hit the spinner out of the park, but this was a good over from the spinner as he managed to contain both Dhawan as well as Williamson as the SRH outfit still needs 3 runs to win from 5 overs as the score reads 123/1

23:00(IST)

6 runs from the Unadkat over as Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a walk in the park as the Rajasthan bowlers have failed to make any mark here as they just looked mediocre trying to defend 125. SRH now need just 6 runs as they walk over the line with ease.

22:54(IST)

10 runs here again from the Short over as Dhawan first hits a boundary off a long hop and then gets four byes of the last ball as everyone misses that one. Good bowling by Short, but too late in the day here as SRH now need just 12 off 42 balls as the score reads 114/1

22:50(IST)

100 up for Hyderabad at the end of the 12th over here as the Rajasthan bowlers have looked completely clueless here as Dhawan smashes one to the long off boundary. That was in the slot and Dhawan gave it the kitchen-sink treatment as the score reads 103/1 after 12 overs

22:47(IST)

7 runs from the Gopal over as there is first a huge LBW shout against Dhawan when the ball has clearly pitched outside leg and then Williamson shows how to reply by jumping down the ground and smashing the ball to the straight boundary. The score reads 96/1 after 11 overs

22:41(IST)

Shikhar’s 50! This is Dhawan’s 52nd fifty in T20s and his 29th in the IPL. This is also his 16th for SRH in the IPL and his 4th against RR. He’s managed back-to-back IPL fifties against the Royals, too, after managing 54 at the Brabourne in 2015. Additionally, Dhawan has managed back-to-back 50s at Hyderabad in the IPL: He scored 62* (46) vs MI.

22:38(IST)

50 for DHAWAN!!! Brilliant knock here from Dhawan as he scores his 29th fifty in the IPL. A cracking shot to the backward point boundary as he brings up the 50. He is dealing only in boundaries tonight and looks like he wants to take the initiative in Warner's absence.

22:36(IST)

4 runs from the Gopal over as this would be the first over in a while that Dhawan has not scored a boundary. He now needs just one more run to score another 50 in the IPL. He has taken it upon him in Warner's absence to take the attack to the opposition bowlers. SRH's score reads 79/1 after 9 overs

22:33(IST)

11 runs from the Stokes over now as Dhawan first sends a short one to the mid-wicket boundary and then flicks the next one to the fine-leg boundary. Dhawan has looked keen to deal in boundaries as the score now reads 75/1 after 8 overs as they are in cruise mode here in Uppal.

22:28(IST)

7 runs from the Gopal over here as Dhawan starts off with a boundary. That was a long hop and Dhawan did not need a second invitation to send it to the boundary. The RR bowlers have looked completely out of colour here. The score reads 64/1 after 7 overs

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 22:23(IST)

If on-field umpires can go upstairs to check no-balls...why can the third-umpire step in and rectify if a wrong no-ball is given??? C’mon cricket...let’s do that.

22:23(IST)

12 runs from the Laughlin over here as both Dhawan and Williamson are looking to deal only in boundaries here. Looks like the two are in a hurry here as the skipper is matching the left-handed opener shot for shot almost. SRH's score reads 57/1 after 6 overs as the players call for a strategic break here

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 22:18(IST)

Lots of bouncers from the SRH bowlers. RR bowlers not returning the favour as much?

22:16(IST)

Now spinner Gowtham comes into the attack. And Shikhar continues to toy with the bowlers. He pulls the offie for a boundary. SRH look in a hurry to finish the match, as Dhawan hits another four through the covers on the next ball. This is superlative stuff from both the batsmen. Rahane must be cursing himself for dropping Dhawan early in the innings. It's 45/1 after 5 overs.

22:13(IST)

Unadkat returns for another over. He will have to look to stop the run flow right now,  as Hyderabad are cruising currently. But Kane Williamson gets into a great position to get a boundary through covers. Kane opens his account.  The very next ball, Kane pulls a short-one from Unadkat for a big six. SRH dealing in boundaries currently. 12 runs coming from the over. It's 36/1 after 4 overs. 

22:08(IST)

Dhawan punishes Kulkarni for bowling wide to him. He just drives him through the covers for a blistering four. That boundary will ease Dhawan's nerves after losing an early wicket. Right after that, he hits a stunning shot over third man for a big six. Not good bowling by Kulkarni as he is giving a lot of width to the batsman. 13 runs come in the over. It's 24/1 after three overs. 

22:04(IST)

A lot happening in Unadkat over. 10 runs coming in the over, to go with a wicket. A brilliant over comes to end as Hyderabad are 11/1 after two overs. The ploy of getting Saha to open the batting has failed miserably. 

22:02(IST)

WICKET: And Saha tries to take on the new bowler Jaydev Unadkat. He skies the ball and Laughlin takes a simple catch. It's 6/1 now. Before that Saha had dispatched the bowler for boundary. That is tragedy for SRH. 

21:57(IST)

MISS: And the second innings gets underway. Dhawal Kulkarni starts the proceedings for Rajasthan. SRH has a new opener in Wriddhiman Saha with Shikhar Dhawan. An unusual choice in the role of the opener, Saha. Kulkarni delivers a good over with just one run from the over. And on the last ball Rahane drops a simple catch in the slips.  It's 1/0 after 1 over. 

21:39(IST)

Just 3 runs from the last over from Kaul as skipper Kane Williamson is mighty impressed with the effort of his boys. Kaul and Shakib lead the show as the Hyderabad bowlers put on a quality show to restrict Rajasthan to just 125/9. The RR bowlers have their task cut out here. SRH need 126 to win this one here.

21:34(IST)

WICKET!!!! Bhuvneshwar gets one now to send back Shreyas Gopal for 18. Yusuf Pathan takes a good catch and skipper Kane Williamson is really happy with the effort. The 19th over costs Hyderabad only 5 runs as Bhuvi also picks a wicket with the knuckle ball.

21:27(IST)

WICKET!!! Rashid Khan has finally struck and this time it is the dangerous Buttler who can take the game away from the opposition in the death overs of an innings. The score reads 115/7 as Rashid puts up another impressive show. 2 runs from his last over with a wicket as the score reads 117/7

21:25(IST)

Another good over here from Hyderabad as this time it is as Bhuvneshwar gives away just 9 runs in the 17th over of the innings. To keep it this tight at this stage of the innings is brilliant job. The score reads 115/6 after 17 overs. The batsmen need to get a move here.

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 21:23(IST)

Super captaincy by Kane. He’s used the bowlers with one single motto—take a wicket. RR’s batting order a little surprising too.

21:20(IST)

9 runs from the Rashid over here as Gopal and Buttler are trying their best to finish the innings well here. The sudden loss of wickets has meant that the Rajasthan outfit is on the backfoot. It all now depends on these two to take RR to a good total. The score reads 106/6

21:15(IST)

WICKET!!! Kaul has struck again as this time he gets Gowtham for a duck. That was a good bouncer from Kaul and not much that the batsman could have done here. The Hyderabad bowlers have come back really well in this innings here. The score reads 96/6

21:07(IST)

WICKET!!! Make that two in the same over and this time Shakib has got the all-important wicket of Sanju Samson for 49. That is an excellent running in catch from Rashid Khan as he dives well and keeps his eyes on the ball as Rajasthan have clearly lost the plot here. The score reads 94/5

21:04(IST)

WICKET!!! Shakib has broken through just when it looked like Rajasthan was getting ready for an onslaught. Manish takes a good catch off Shakib's bowling as Tripathi goes for 17 as the score reads 92/4. Samson is not too impressed with his partner.

21:02(IST)

5 runs from the 13th over here as the Hyderabad bowlers are doing a good job here and the Rajasthan batsmen have failed to attack them even though they are trying their best. The score reads 92/3 after 13 overs here as Samson is batting on 48.

20:55(IST)

12 runs from the Rashid over here as Tripathi is now looking to join Samson in the charge against the Hyderabad bowlers. Williamson needs to ensure that the two do not stitch a partnership here and take the game away from SRH. The score reads 87/3 after 12 overs

(BCCI Photo)

LATEST UPDATE: Shikhar Dhawan leads the show in Warner's absence as SRH romp home by 9 wickets. SRH need just 126 to win this one. Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to have a bowl as he felt this is a good wicket. Ajinkya Rahane said he would have also loved to have a bowl.
PREVIEW SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will have to overcome the unexpected loss of their respective captains, David Warner and Steve Smith, when the two teams clash in the IPL. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between SRH and RR will start at 8 PM on April 9(Monday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Royals, back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Sunrisers, lost their influential players after BCCI barred them from the league following their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Royals in Smith's absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Warner and Smith are irreplaceable in most teams but both Royals and Sunrisers still look well-balanced sides on paper. While Sunrisers were able to retain a chunk of their players at the auction, traditionally frugal Royals spent big bucks on the likes of Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 crore) and Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) who ended up as season's costliest buys. They went big even after uncapped players like Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer (Rs 7.2 crore) and Karnataka offie K Gowtham (Rs 6.2 crore). They also have BBL star batsman D'Arcy Short and Smith's replacement Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa. The management has splurged this time and all they would be hoping is for a decent return on investment. Shane Warne is back as head coach and the team would be hoping for another fairy tale run under the Australian, who led them to title in the inaugural edition in 2008. For the 2016 champions, Warner's absence has left a huge void at the top of the order though Alex Hales is capable of doing the opening job alonside Shikhar Dhawan. They have brought in Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan to boost the middle order while their bowling line-up is one of the strongest this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma will do the bulk of work in pace department while Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan and Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan form a potent spin duo. Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody has recently said here that the change in captaincy in a short notice had little impact on the team. Though Williamson is not new to captaincy, he would be expected to quickly deliver the goods in the leadership role. Middle order batting was a concern for the the team in the previous editions and the team mentor VVS Laxman has expressed confidence that the players, including Pandey, Pathan and Hooda, would address the issue.
Teams (from): Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C ), Ankit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, D'Arcy Short, Dushmantha Chameera, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, S Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mahipal Lomror, Jatin Saxena, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Zahir Khan and Rahul Tripathi.
