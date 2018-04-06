IPL 2018: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Stars in CSK's New Whistle Podu Anthem

Two-time champions Chennai will lock horns against Mumbai in the first match of the eleventh edition of the league on Saturday, and on the eve of this blockbuster contest, the yellow brigade has fired the opening salvo by releasing their latest anthem — featuring skipper MS Dhoni in lead.
Dhoni along with his teammates are seen dancing to the tunes of reworked whistle podu — the CSK anthem which became a hit amongst the fans in previous years. CSK uploaded the video on social media and their post read: "The summer we've all been waiting for is here. Thala has returned and the yellow army is back. What are you waiting for? #WhistlePodu. #Yellove #SummerIsHere "
The summer we've all been waiting for is here. Thala has returned and the yellow army is back. What are you waiting for? #WhistlePodu. #Yellove #SummerIsHere pic.twitter.com/LmzsJyCHT0— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 6, 2018
Returning to the fray after serving out a two-year suspension, two-time winners Chennai Super Kings will take on reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the lung-opener. The needle clash, expected to be watched by a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, looks set to raise the curtains on the decade-old T20 League in grand style after a formal opening ceremony.
MI, led by Rohit Sharma, appear to face an arduous task against the star-studded Chennai side, led by their charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is back at the helm following the team's two-year ban in 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons along with Rajasthan Royals.
The visitors would surely like to begin their campaign with a bang against their arch-rivals in the latter's backyard. To give an extra dimension to the contest will be the sight of veteran offie Harbhajan Singh turning out in CSK yellows against a side which he served with distinction for ten long years.
Mumbai will bank on their skipper Sharma, who has kept the number of his batting position under wraps for this game, but his role will be crucial. Rohit has showed that when he gets going then no bowling attack can stop him in the limited over formats and he would hope for a big knock in the first game to boost his and the team's confidence.
First Published: April 6, 2018, 5:23 PM IST