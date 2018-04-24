IPL 2018: The Curious Case of Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacers & Spinners

After winning their first three matches of the season, Hyderabad have slumped to back to back defeats in the league and that has seen them drop few places in the IPL table.
SRH bowlers played a major part in their first three victories, restricting the opposition to less than 150 on all three occasions and picking up more than eight wickets in each innings. However, in the last two games, the Hyderabad bowling attack has been taken apart by the batsmen and the team has ended up to be on the losing side.
SRH's Pacers vs Spinners Comparison -
The Hyderabad pacers have taken 19 wickets in 5 matches which is 67.85% of the wickets (19/28). Also, the pacers have been more effective and have a strike rate of 18.63, which is 8.7 balls better than the spinners (27.33). Moreover, the bowling average of the pacers is 37.70 % better the spinners in the 5 matches.
Much is being made of Hyderabad's out-of-form spinners and the one man who is struggling the most at the moment is ace Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan. The leggie is regarded as one of the best in business but in the last two games, he has been taken apart by Punjab and Chennai batsmen, respectively.
Rashid conceded 104 runs in the 8 overs that he bowled in the last two matches against KXIP and CSK, respectively. This is the first time in Rashid's IPL career when he has conceded more than 40 runs in two successive innings.
Here is the list of most runs conceded by a SRH bowler in one match in the ongoing season -
With Bhuvneshwar Kumar (their leading wicket-taker with 6 scalps in 4 matches) already out of the contest against Mumbai, the onus will be on the SRH spinners — especially Rashid — to shrug off their recent bad form and get back to winning ways in the league.
First Published: April 24, 2018, 1:30 PM IST