Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: This Was One Match We Needed to Win, Says R Ashwin

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 24, 2018, 9:44 AM IST
IPL 2018: This Was One Match We Needed to Win, Says R Ashwin

BCCI

New Delhi: It wasn't a happy homecoming for Delhi Daredevils as they failed to chase 144 and Kings XI Punjab registered a 4-run win in a thrilling tie at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday.

Punjab failed to post a big total on the board in the absence of Chris Gayle, but despite that their bowlers managed to take them home. With this effort Punjab managed to reach top of the points table.

After the win, KXIP skipper R Ashwin said that this was a much-needed win for the team against Delhi. “If we were serious about winning, this is a game we needed to win,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

It was a rather disciplined bowling effort by Punjab as none of the bowlers gave Delhi batsmen to freeze arms. The pick of the bowlers though was pacer Ankit Rajpoot, who returned with figures of 2/23. Afghanistan youngster Mujeeb Ur Rahman impressed too.

“I decided Mujeeb will be bowling the 20th over. I thought AJ (Tye) was the best bowler on the day. Delhi batsmen wanted to attack, which fell in our hands,” Ashwin added.

Debutant Prithvi Shaw had got Daredevils to a good start but they couldn’t capitalize on it. Shreyas Iyer’s 57 got them close to the target, but that didn’t prove enough, and got out on the last ball of the match.

A disappointed Delhi skipper Gautam Gambhir said, “When you lose three wickets in the first six overs, it’s always difficult.”

“Avesh (Khan) bowled well, (Prithvi) Shaw is a player for the future. We’ve got to win seven games. Our bowling was good today, but couldn’t cross the line.”

Also Watch

chris gayleGautam GambhiriplIPL 2018Mujeeb Ur Rahmanprithvi shawR Ashwin
First Published: April 24, 2018, 9:33 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking