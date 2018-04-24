IPL 2018: This Was One Match We Needed to Win, Says R Ashwin

Punjab failed to post a big total on the board in the absence of Chris Gayle, but despite that their bowlers managed to take them home. With this effort Punjab managed to reach top of the points table.
After the win, KXIP skipper R Ashwin said that this was a much-needed win for the team against Delhi. “If we were serious about winning, this is a game we needed to win,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
It was a rather disciplined bowling effort by Punjab as none of the bowlers gave Delhi batsmen to freeze arms. The pick of the bowlers though was pacer Ankit Rajpoot, who returned with figures of 2/23. Afghanistan youngster Mujeeb Ur Rahman impressed too.
“I decided Mujeeb will be bowling the 20th over. I thought AJ (Tye) was the best bowler on the day. Delhi batsmen wanted to attack, which fell in our hands,” Ashwin added.
Debutant Prithvi Shaw had got Daredevils to a good start but they couldn’t capitalize on it. Shreyas Iyer’s 57 got them close to the target, but that didn’t prove enough, and got out on the last ball of the match.
A disappointed Delhi skipper Gautam Gambhir said, “When you lose three wickets in the first six overs, it’s always difficult.”
“Avesh (Khan) bowled well, (Prithvi) Shaw is a player for the future. We’ve got to win seven games. Our bowling was good today, but couldn’t cross the line.”
Also Watch
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
First Published: April 24, 2018, 9:33 AM IST