IPL 2018: Top-5 Hat-tricks in Indian Premier League

Amit Mishra: Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers, 2008
This was Mishra’s first of his three IPL hat-tricks. Coming just five days after Lakshmipathy Balaji’s first-ever hat-trick in the IPL, Mishra claimed the wickets of Ravi Teja, RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha on the trot. Chargers needed 15 runs from the last over, but these wickets changed the match completely. Delhi registered a 12-run win.
Yuvraj Singh: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2009
Ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s all-round skills were at full display as he claimed the wickets of Robin Uthappa, Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher on back-to-back deliveries. Not only that, to go with his hat-trick, he scored a brilliant 50 runs from 36 balls in the match. Unfortunately his efforts were not enough to take his team to a win. Yuvraj’s good form with the ball continued further in the tournament as he took another hat-trick that year, this time against Deccan Chargers.
Praveen Kumar: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010
This was the only hat-trick of the 2010 edition. The batsmen in the line of fire were Damien Martyn, Sumit Narwal and Paras Dogra. At one stage Royals were going at 85/4, but their innings folded at 92. Praveen changed the entire course of the match, as Rajasthan lost by 10 wickets.
Pravin Tambe: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2014
After making a debut at the age of 41, Tambe showed he belongs to the big league when he took a hat-trick against Kolkata in 2014. He had Manish Pandey stumped off a wide delivery, and then followed it up with the wickets of Yusuf Pathan and Ryan Ten Doeschate. The wickets came at a time when KKR needed 49 runs from last five overs.
Andrew Tye: Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Super Giant, 2017
The Aussie pacer had a dream IPL debut in the last season. In a match against RPS, Tye removed Ankit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary and Shardul Thakur. Not only that Tye picked up a fifer as well, to go with the hat-trick. Courtesy his efforts, Gujarat was able to restrict the opposition to 171. Gujarat won the match comfortably by seven wickets, and two overs to spare. Earlier, on the same day RCB's Samuel Badree had picked a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians.
Also Watch
-
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
First Published: March 22, 2018, 12:11 PM IST