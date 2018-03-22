IPL 2018: Top-5 Hat-tricks in Indian Premier League

Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 22, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
Image credit: BCCI.

New Delhi: It's not very often that a bowler picks a hat-trick in the game of cricket. But that seems to have changed since the advent of T20 cricket, as batsman are in a constant search of quick runs, and never shy away from lofting the ball. In the last 10 editions of the IPL there have been as many as 17 such instances where bowlers picked three wickets in as many balls. The first-ever IPL hat-trick is in the name of former pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji, that came way back in 2008. The latest addition to the list was Jaydev Unadkat, who got one in 2017 season. Cricketnext takes a look at top-5 IPL hat-tricks across all seasons:

Amit Mishra: Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers, 2008

This was Mishra’s first of his three IPL hat-tricks. Coming just five days after Lakshmipathy Balaji’s first-ever hat-trick in the IPL, Mishra claimed the wickets of Ravi Teja, RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha on the trot. Chargers needed 15 runs from the last over, but these wickets changed the match completely. Delhi registered a 12-run win.

Yuvraj Singh: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2009

Ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s all-round skills were at full display as he claimed the wickets of Robin Uthappa, Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher on back-to-back deliveries. Not only that, to go with his hat-trick, he scored a brilliant 50 runs from 36 balls in the match. Unfortunately his efforts were not enough to take his team to a win. Yuvraj’s good form with the ball continued further in the tournament as he took another hat-trick that year, this time against Deccan Chargers.

Praveen Kumar: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

This was the only hat-trick of the 2010 edition. The batsmen in the line of fire were Damien Martyn, Sumit Narwal and Paras Dogra. At one stage Royals were going at 85/4, but their innings folded at 92. Praveen changed the entire course of the match, as Rajasthan lost by 10 wickets.

Pravin Tambe: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2014

After making a debut at the age of 41, Tambe showed he belongs to the big league when he took a hat-trick against Kolkata in 2014. He had Manish Pandey stumped off a wide delivery, and then followed it up with the wickets of Yusuf Pathan and Ryan Ten Doeschate. The wickets came at a time when KKR needed 49 runs from last five overs.

Andrew Tye: Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Super Giant, 2017

The Aussie pacer had a dream IPL debut in the last season. In a match against RPS, Tye removed Ankit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary and Shardul Thakur. Not only that Tye picked up a fifer as well, to go with the hat-trick. Courtesy his efforts, Gujarat was able to restrict the opposition to 171. Gujarat won the match comfortably by seven wickets, and two overs to spare. Earlier, on the same day RCB's Samuel Badree had picked a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians.


First Published: March 22, 2018, 12:11 PM IST

