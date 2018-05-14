IPL 2018: Trent Boult in High Spirits Despite Delhi No Show

Band name: ⚡️— Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) May 14, 2018
Lead singer: @trent_boult 😉#DilDilli #Dhadkega pic.twitter.com/kEpZ7rLFYo
Even though Delhi's performance might have been ordinary, Boult has one of the positives for the team. In the 12 matches he has played this year, he has picked 15 wickets. In their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, it was a Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers show as they kept their hopes alive in the tournament with a 5 wicket win.
Delhi batsmen did the job and posted 181/4 in 20 overs but bowlers failed miserably yet again as Bangalore chased the target in just 19 overs.
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SRH
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|+0.400
|CSK
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|+0.383
|KKR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.189
|RR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.347
|KXIP
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.518
|MI
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|+0.405
|RCB
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|+0.218
|DD
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.478
First Published: May 14, 2018, 3:57 PM IST