Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 14, 2018, 3:57 PM IST
IPL 2018: Trent Boult in High Spirits Despite Delhi No Show

Twitter/ Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils might be out of contention for a place in the playoffs, but the team is surely not letting the spirits dampen. Recently Delhi pacer Trent Boult was seen try his hand at singing. The team posted a picture of the bowler singing, and wrote, "Band name: ⚡️ Lead singer: @trent_boult 😉 #DilDilli #Dhadkega."




Even though Delhi's performance might have been ordinary, Boult has one of the positives for the team. In the 12 matches he has played this year, he has picked 15 wickets. In their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, it was a Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers show as they kept their hopes alive in the tournament with a 5 wicket win.

Delhi batsmen did the job and posted 181/4 in 20 overs but bowlers failed miserably yet again as Bangalore chased the target in just 19 overs.

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH12930018+0.400
CSK12840016+0.383
KKR12660012-0.189
RR12660012-0.347
KXIP12660012-0.518
MI12570010+0.405
RCB12570010+0.218
DD1239006-0.478

cnsocialcenterDelhi DaredevilsiplIPL 2018ipl 2018 pts tableOff The FieldTrent Boult
First Published: May 14, 2018, 3:57 PM IST

