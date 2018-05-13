Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 13, 2018, 9:26 AM IST
Virat Kohli Credits ABD for Win, Says It's an 'Honour' to Bat With Him

In a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive, Royal Challengers Bangalore trounced a lowly Delhi Daredevils by 5 wickets in New Delhi on Saturday. The stars of the night were skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, as they put on a partnership of 118 runs together. Both the batsmen scored respective fifties to save their team from elimination from the tournament.

Virat took to social media and credited de Villiers for the win. In the post he mentioned that he enjoys batting with the Protean. He tweeted, “Have always loved batting with this guy. Makes things simpler for the person at the other end. Today was yet another special partnership. Glad to finish on a winning note. #DDvRCB #IPL2018 @ABdeVilliers17.”




Right after the victory, during the post-match presentation, Kohli had also mentioned that it was an 'honour' to bat with ABD. "It’s an honour for me to bat with AB. We were looking to finish it with a few more overs to spare to help the net run rate, but the two points are very important,” he said.

Bangalore chased down 187-run target with utmost ease, in just 19 overs. Kohli scored 70 from 40 balls, while ABD remained unbeaten on 72 from 37 balls. Earlier in the day, Delhi's Rishabh Pant continued his good form and slammed 61 runs from 34 balls.

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH11930018+0.400
CSK12740016+0.383
KXIP11650012-0.056
KKR12660010-0.189
MI11560010+0.529
RR11560010-0.484
RCB1147008-0.261
DD1239006-0.478

First Published: May 13, 2018, 9:24 AM IST

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
