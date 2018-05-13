Virat Kohli Credits ABD for Win, Says It's an 'Honour' to Bat With Him

Virat took to social media and credited de Villiers for the win. In the post he mentioned that he enjoys batting with the Protean. He tweeted, “Have always loved batting with this guy. Makes things simpler for the person at the other end. Today was yet another special partnership. Glad to finish on a winning note. #DDvRCB #IPL2018 @ABdeVilliers17.”
Have always loved batting with this guy. Makes things simpler for the person at the other end. Today was yet another special partnership. Glad to finish on a winning note. #DDvRCB #IPL2018 @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/rY71VVbbAB— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 12, 2018
Right after the victory, during the post-match presentation, Kohli had also mentioned that it was an 'honour' to bat with ABD. "It’s an honour for me to bat with AB. We were looking to finish it with a few more overs to spare to help the net run rate, but the two points are very important,” he said.
Bangalore chased down 187-run target with utmost ease, in just 19 overs. Kohli scored 70 from 40 balls, while ABD remained unbeaten on 72 from 37 balls. Earlier in the day, Delhi's Rishabh Pant continued his good form and slammed 61 runs from 34 balls.
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SRH
|11
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|+0.400
|CSK
|12
|7
|4
|0
|0
|16
|+0.383
|KXIP
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.056
|KKR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.189
|MI
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|+0.529
|RR
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.484
|RCB
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-0.261
|DD
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.478
First Published: May 13, 2018, 9:24 AM IST