IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Feels Bowling First is Ideal For RCB

PTI | Updated: May 14, 2018, 8:33 AM IST
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (BCCI)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's love for targets is well-known and it's a no-brainer that Royal Challengers Bangalore captain would ideally like to chase down totals in the remaining games of the Indian Premier League.

Kohli scored a polished 70 off 40 balls as RCB chased down a target of 182 against DD in 19 overs. Still with an outside chance of qualification, Kohli wants to make the most of it as he feels that the table is wide open.

"We were not clinical with the ball, but these guys played well. The chase, however, was ideal. Bowling first is better at this stage, because it's easier for batsmen to take responsibility. You can almost set up the game how you like. That's what works for our boys," Kohli said after the match.

AB de Villiers was also in great touch scoring 72 off 37 balls and Kohli said that there is nothing easier than playing alongside Proteas legend.

"It is lovely batting with AB. We have done this many times in the past. It was a stiff chase, but in the mid-innings break, AB told me 'don't worry, we'll get this', and that helped me get in the zone. I don't need to say much. It has been an honour for me to bat with him."

Kohli said that he got out in his bid to up the net run-rate.

"I was disappointed getting out since we had the run-rate in control. Wanted to finish it with three overs to spare and get the net run-rate up. It cost us 10-12 balls to get the victory."

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH12930018+0.400
CSK12840016+0.383
KKR12660012-0.189
RR12660012-0.347
KXIP12660012-0.518
MI12570010+0.405
RCB12570010+0.218
DD1239006-0.478

First Published: May 14, 2018, 8:26 AM IST

