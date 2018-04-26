Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Fined for Slow Over-rate Against CSK

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 26, 2018, 10:27 AM IST
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Fined for Slow Over-rate Against CSK

RCB's Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers (Image: AFP)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday night.

The hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight but riding on MS Dhoni's power-packed 34-ball 70, Super Kings overhauled the formidable target with two balls to spare.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," an IPL press release said.

The MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the final over the game, when Dhoni smashed Corey Anderson for a six to put the seal on the game.

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 34-ball-70, while Ambati Rayudu hammered another 82 off 53 balls to help CSK through the chase.

Before that, Kohli’s RCB posted a challenging 205 after riding on AB de Villiers 30-ball 68 and Quinton de Kock’s 53.

Kohli said after the match, “If we cannot defend even 200, it’s a problem somewhere. It hurts at the moment, very tough for us to swallow but great game for Chennai.”

Also Watch

chennai super kingsCSKIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2018RCBvirat kohli
First Published: April 26, 2018, 10:27 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking