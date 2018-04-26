IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Fined for Slow Over-rate Against CSK

The hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight but riding on MS Dhoni's power-packed 34-ball 70, Super Kings overhauled the formidable target with two balls to spare.
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," an IPL press release said.
The MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the final over the game, when Dhoni smashed Corey Anderson for a six to put the seal on the game.
Dhoni scored an unbeaten 34-ball-70, while Ambati Rayudu hammered another 82 off 53 balls to help CSK through the chase.
Before that, Kohli’s RCB posted a challenging 205 after riding on AB de Villiers 30-ball 68 and Quinton de Kock’s 53.
Kohli said after the match, “If we cannot defend even 200, it’s a problem somewhere. It hurts at the moment, very tough for us to swallow but great game for Chennai.”
First Published: April 26, 2018, 10:27 AM IST