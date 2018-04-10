Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Has Fun Day Out With Chahal and De Villiers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 10, 2018, 6:40 PM IST
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Has Fun Day Out With Chahal and De Villiers

Instagram/ Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Co. might have started off their IPL 2018 campaign with a loss a against KKR, but that has not dampened the spirit of the team. On Tuesday, Kohli posted a picture with Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers on Instagram and wrote, "Work sometimes is hectic but fun when you have good people with you.” RCB has always looked like a unit whose players gel really well together, and this current bunch of players looks no different.

Work sometimes is hectic but fun when you have good people with you. 😊

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



In their first match, Dinesh Karthik hit an unbeaten 35 off 29 balls as KKR romped home by 4 wickets at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

It was a very uncharacteristic innings as far as T20s are concerned, but what helped Karthik’s cause was the 19-ball 50 that Man of the Match Sunil Narine hit at the top of the innings as Kolkata chased 177 in style.

Now RCB play their second game on 13th April against Kings XI Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Watch

AB de VillierscnsocialcenteriplIPL 2018Off The FieldRCBvirat kohliyuzvendra chahal
First Published: April 10, 2018, 6:36 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking