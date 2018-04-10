IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Has Fun Day Out With Chahal and De Villiers

In their first match, Dinesh Karthik hit an unbeaten 35 off 29 balls as KKR romped home by 4 wickets at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
It was a very uncharacteristic innings as far as T20s are concerned, but what helped Karthik’s cause was the 19-ball 50 that Man of the Match Sunil Narine hit at the top of the innings as Kolkata chased 177 in style.
Now RCB play their second game on 13th April against Kings XI Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
First Published: April 10, 2018, 6:36 PM IST