IPL 2018: Virat Kohli is the Cristiano Ronaldo of Cricket, Says Dwayne Bravo

PTI | Updated: April 17, 2018, 8:24 AM IST
Virat Kohli (BCCI)

Mumbai: West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo today heaped praise on India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and equated him with legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's (equation with Virat is) good. Virat actually played under-19 (cricket) with my younger brother Darren and I always tell my brother that Virat is a person he shall look up to, I am not saying that because I am here, 34-year-old Bravo, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, said here.

I actually asked Virat to talk to my brother personally about batting, about cricket. When I see Virat, I see Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket.

"For me as a cricket player to play against him and to watch him play when he represents India, even RCB, I admire the talent that he has, the passion he has for the game, for the sport when he plays. So hats off to him and he deserve all the achievement, he added.

Legendary football player Cristiano Ronaldo represents Spanish Club Real Madrid and is a winner of five-time Ballon d'Or.

Bravo performed on a special song after New Era today launched the signature headwear collection designed and conceptualized by Kohli himself.

Kohli, who was present on the occasion, revealed that he had gone to the office of New Era, during last year's Champions Trophy, which was played in England and India were outclassed by Pakistan in the final.

I was very involved (in the cap designing process). I took out time when we were playing the Champions Trophy in England to go to the office (of New Era) and meet with the team and I spent about three hours there going through all the materials of caps and designs, Kohli remarked.

cristiano ronaldoDwayne BravoIPL 11IPL 2018real madridRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohli
First Published: April 17, 2018, 8:23 AM IST

