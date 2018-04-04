IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Shows Dance Moves With Chahal and McCullum

E Sala Cup Namde."
Warming up for the IPL with these legends 😆😜 @imVkohli @Bazmccullum #PlayBold #IAMRCB #newtwist #moreturn— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 3, 2018
E Sala Cup Namde pic.twitter.com/WVjuyBrSTT
RCB has always been a team that had a strong presence of national and international stars right from the maiden season in 2008. Despite that the team has just managed three final appearances in the 10 editions of the tournament.
The Bengaluru outfit has once again managed to assemble a strong squad and RCB could just be the team to beat in this year’s tournament. Their team will be further strengthened with the presence of all-rounders like Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Colin de Grandhomme.
RCB Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Parthiv Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pavan Deshpande, Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Anirudha Joshi, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Aniket Choudhary, Mohammed Siraj, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Murugan Ashwin.
First Published: April 4, 2018, 9:33 AM IST