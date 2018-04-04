Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Shows Dance Moves With Chahal and McCullum

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 4, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
Twitter/ Yuzvendra Chahal

The 11th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin on April 7, and the teams are giving it their best to gel together that will help them do better in the tournament. In a latest video that has surfaced online, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and Brendon McCullum are seen showing their dance skills. The video was posted on Twitter by leggie Chahal. He tweeted, "Warming up for the IPL with these legends 😆😜 @imVkohli @Bazmccullum #PlayBold #IAMRCB #newtwist #moreturn
E Sala Cup Namde."




RCB has always been a team that had a strong presence of national and international stars right from the maiden season in 2008. Despite that the team has just managed three final appearances in the 10 editions of the tournament.

The Bengaluru outfit has once again managed to assemble a strong squad and RCB could just be the team to beat in this year’s tournament. Their team will be further strengthened with the presence of all-rounders like Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Colin de Grandhomme.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Parthiv Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pavan Deshpande, Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Anirudha Joshi, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Aniket Choudhary, Mohammed Siraj, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Murugan Ashwin.

First Published: April 4, 2018, 9:33 AM IST

