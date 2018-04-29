IPL 2018: Virat Kohli's Challenge for Mandeep Singh Ahead of KKR Clash

Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 29, 2018, 9:33 AM IST
With two of the best batsmen in the world in the line-up in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have flattered to deceive and are seventh on the IPL table with just two wins in six games so far.

The RCB’s performances have copped a lot of flak from many and even their captain who has termed certain mistakes and moments as criminal.

Ahead of the crucial Kolkata Knight Riders clash, where RCB will be looking for revenge and looking to get onto a winning run. Captain Virat Kohli has been doing his best to be in top shape and top form for this huge clash.

On the eve of the match, Kohli took to social media and posted a video of himself working hard at running between the wickets. Kohli, in that post has not only challenged everyone to respond with their best, but also laid down the gauntlet for his teammate Mandeep Singh to run faster than him and complete three runs in less than 8.90 seconds.




The last time KKR and RCB met, a blistering knock by Sunil Narine helped the Knights to a win. But since, AB de Villiers has struck form and has been smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground, while Kohli who failed to do well against CSK will be looking play a captain’s knock on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways, with the RCB needing the win more to stay in contention for the knockout stages. KKR who are fourth with three wins out of seven, will be looking to stay close to the top three all of whom are on 10 points after seven games.

First Published: April 29, 2018, 8:47 AM IST

