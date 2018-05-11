Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in

(BCCI Image)

Really special innings from Rishabh. Those were not bad balls from Bhuvi in the last over barring the last full toss, but Rishabh Pant is really special and I hope he is nurtured well. #DDvSRH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2018

Can't believe what I just saw! Still remember the 97 he scored against GL last year. Unbelievable hitting from @RishabPant777. Great going my boy. Keep it up. #DDvSRH #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/AK3mpC29Bx — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 10, 2018

Saw McCullum in 2008..rishab pant innings right up there .. what a knock @bcci.@DelhiDaredevils @ParthJindal11 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 10, 2018

One handed sixes and hitting even good balls out of the park. This was as good an innings you will ever see in a T-20 match against the best bowling line up in the IPL, absolutely clean striking. Take a bow, Rishabh Pant #DDvSRH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 10, 2018

Simply wow @RishabPant777 you beauty ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💪💪💪💪 @IPL @DelhiDaredevils vs @SunRisers all wicket keepers r on fire 🔥 this ipl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 10, 2018

Absolute carnage stuff from @RishabPant777 tonight!! An innings of 128* off just 63 deliveries is a treat to watch. Way to go Champion! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @DelhiDaredevils #DDvSRH #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/QsMEjWhePb — R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 10, 2018

I thought Rishabh Pant twirled his cricket bat around like it was a table-tennis racquet. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 10, 2018

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR SRH 11 9 2 0 0 18 +0.473 CSK 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.370 KXIP 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.097 MI 11 5 6 0 0 8 +0.529 KKR 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.359 RR 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.484 RCB 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.361 DD 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.447

First Published: May 11, 2018, 9:19 AM IST