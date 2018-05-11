Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 11, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in

(BCCI Image)

Delhi Daredevils might have succumbed to a huge 9-wicket loss against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad, but young Rishabh Pant rose to the occasion once again and smashed 128 runs from just 63 balls for his team. The win has taken Sunrisers to the knock-out stages, while Delhi are placed in the bottom-half of the points table.

Unfortunately for young Pant, his first IPL ton came in a losing cause. But that did not deter former cricketers from praising the swashbuckling batsmen. After his knock, Twitter was filled with praises for the southpaw.

Kings XI Punjab coach Virender Sehwag in his quintessential style complimented the Delhi boy. He wrote, “Really special innings from Rishabh. Those were not bad balls from Bhuvi in the last over barring the last full toss, but Rishabh Pant is really special and I hope he is nurtured well. #DDvSRH.”




The next in line was Suresh Raina. He wrote, "Can't believe what I just saw! Still remember the 97 he scored against GL last year. Unbelievable hitting from @RishabPant777. Great going my boy. Keep it up. #DDvSRH #IPL2018."




Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly went on to compare him to Brendon McCullum. He wrote, "Saw McCullum in 2008..rishab pant innings right up there .. what a knock @bcci.@DelhiDaredevils @ParthJindal11."




Other few notable names were Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh and Harsha Bhogle.













Pant's century was the fifth highest individual score in the history of IPL. The highest being Chris Gayle's blitz for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, when he slammed an unbeaten 175 against the Pune Warriors in 2013.

Brendon McCullum's unbeaten 158 in the first ever IPL match in 2008 is in the second spot while AB de Villiers occupies the third and fourth spots with his efforts of 133* against Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 129* against Gujarat Lions in 2016.

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH11920018+0.473
CSK11740014+0.370
KXIP10640012+0.097
MI1156008+0.529
KKR11560010-0.359
RR11560010-0.484
RCB1037006-0.361
DD1138006-0.447

Also Watch

delhoi daredevilsiplIPL 2018ipl 2018 pts tableRishabh Pantsrhvirender sehwag
First Published: May 11, 2018, 9:19 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking