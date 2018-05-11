Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in

Unfortunately for young Pant, his first IPL ton came in a losing cause. But that did not deter former cricketers from praising the swashbuckling batsmen. After his knock, Twitter was filled with praises for the southpaw.
Kings XI Punjab coach Virender Sehwag in his quintessential style complimented the Delhi boy. He wrote, “Really special innings from Rishabh. Those were not bad balls from Bhuvi in the last over barring the last full toss, but Rishabh Pant is really special and I hope he is nurtured well. #DDvSRH.”
The next in line was Suresh Raina. He wrote, "Can't believe what I just saw! Still remember the 97 he scored against GL last year. Unbelievable hitting from @RishabPant777. Great going my boy. Keep it up. #DDvSRH #IPL2018."
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly went on to compare him to Brendon McCullum. He wrote, "Saw McCullum in 2008..rishab pant innings right up there .. what a knock @bcci.@DelhiDaredevils @ParthJindal11."
Other few notable names were Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh and Harsha Bhogle.
Pant's century was the fifth highest individual score in the history of IPL. The highest being Chris Gayle's blitz for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, when he slammed an unbeaten 175 against the Pune Warriors in 2013.
Brendon McCullum's unbeaten 158 in the first ever IPL match in 2008 is in the second spot while AB de Villiers occupies the third and fourth spots with his efforts of 133* against Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 129* against Gujarat Lions in 2016.
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SRH
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|+0.473
|CSK
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+0.370
|KXIP
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+0.097
|MI
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|8
|+0.529
|KKR
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.359
|RR
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.484
|RCB
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.361
|DD
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|6
|-0.447