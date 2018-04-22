IPL 2018: We Have Been Batting Well as a Unit, Says Mayank Agarwal

"We have been batting well. We intend to keep doing the things we've been doing," Agarwal told reporters after Punjab jumped to the top of the table courtesy the victory.
After being dropped in the first two games, Chris Gayle turned on the heat and underlined why he is T20 cricket's best batsman with scores of 63, 104 not out and 62 not out here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.
Besides the West Indian, India opener K.L. Rahul has also been in fine form scoring a 27-ball 60 on Saturday and the fastest fifty in 14 balls against Delhi Daredevils in their tournament opener.
Asked about Gayle's form and whether it's more of a one-man show now for Punjab, Agarwal said, "Gayle brings in a lot of firepower. Along with him, the bowlers are also stepping in. Rahul is doing well too. So we can't say it's a one man show."
On new captain Ravichandran Ashwin, Agarwal said the results are speaking for themselves and the team is gelling well.
"Our performances are speaking for themselves. We gel well as unit and understand each other well," he said.
Punjab have eight points from five games and next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their own den on April 26.
First Published: April 22, 2018, 8:19 AM IST