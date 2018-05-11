IPL 2018: We Won't be Complacent, Says Stephen Fleming

BCCI

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR SRH 11 9 2 0 0 18 +0.473 CSK 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.370 KXIP 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.097 MI 11 5 6 0 0 8 +0.529 KKR 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.359 RR 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.484 RCB 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.361 DD 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.447

First Published: May 11, 2018, 8:48 AM IST