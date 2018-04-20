Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: 'Whistlepodu Express' Takes Chennai Super Kings Fans to New Home Pune

PTI | Updated: April 20, 2018, 8:38 AM IST
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings may not be playing its home matches at the M A Chidambaram stadium here anymore, but would not be short of support as fans are travelling to Pune for cheering them in Friday's game against Rajasthan Royals.

About 1,000 CSK fans left for Pune from here this morning by a special train to attend the match in Pune, thanks to an arrangement made by the franchise. CSK's home matches were moved out of Chennai over security concerns following protests by pro-Tamil groups on the Cauvery issue leading to the first home game against KKR on April 10.

"It is entirely an initiative taken by CSK fans and it was taken forward by the CSK management," a CSK official said. CSK official fan club joint secretary A R R Sriram said that the fans from across the state and places including Bengaluru left for Pune this morning.

"We just put in a request to the management if any arrangement could be made for our (fans') travel to Pune. And, they have come up with this effort. We can't thank them enough," he added.

As a goodwill gesture, the franchise also arranged complimentary passes for the match along with free food and accommodation in Pune, Sriram said. Saravanan Hari, a die-hard fan of M S Dhoni, known for painting his body during CSK's matches, who is also on board the train, said he was thrilled beyond words to be part of the supporters group to watch the game in Pune.

Prabhu Damodaran, a textile professional, said the move by CSK to take fans to Pune showed how the franchise cared for the supporters.

The fans will return to the city on Sunday. CSK returned to IPL after serving a two-year suspension due to the spot-fixing issue and played its first match at the M A Chidambaram stadium here after May 2015.

First Published: April 20, 2018, 8:27 AM IST

