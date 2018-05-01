Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: 'Whole Team' Was Sure Shane Watson Was Out, Says Daredevils Captain Shreyas Iyer

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 1, 2018, 9:04 AM IST
Shreyas Iyer captain of the Delhi Daredevils ask for a review during match thirty of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Daredevils held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Cricket Stadium, Pune on the 30th April 2018. Photo by: Vipin Pawar /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Delhi Daredevils’ young captain Shreyas Iyer said he echoed the sentiment of the ‘whole dressing room’ as he spoke about the first ball lbw review against Shane Watson that went the way of the Chennai Super Kings, who eventually went onto score a half century.

“Too many runs on the board. I would like to complain about the first ball wicket. It did not go our way and that could have made a massive impact in the match,” Shreyas said.

Shane Watson was hit on the pads of the very first ball of the match, when Kiwi bowler Trent Boult swung it in at pace. The umpire called not out, and Delhi went for the review, which they lost, even though the ball had pitched in line and was hitting the stumps. But, according to the umpires, the replays were inconclusive about whether there was bat involved before the ball hit the pad.

The decision eventually went in favour of Watson who took advantage and went on to score 78 off 40 balls and put together a 102-run opening partnership to set the platform for CSK’s mammoth total of 211/4. “Not only me, the whole dressing room and obviously you also think the same – that ball hit the pad first and then the bat,” said Iyer, “The way Watson started it totally changed the game.”

Delhi eventually lost the game by 13 runs with Vijay Shankar taking the match to the final six balls with some top notch rear guard action which means they remain at the bottom of the table.

“We got really close and it is a positive going into the next match. We need to win 6 in the remaining 6 matches and that is the only motivation going forward. We need to point out the mistakes we have done and we will try to bounce back strong. We will be having a meeting with management regarding the team changes. If we try to keep the team stable, we will do well in the upcoming matches,” a disappointed Shreyas said after the match.

Delhi Daredevils’ next match is against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

First Published: May 1, 2018, 9:02 AM IST

