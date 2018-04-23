Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: Will Chris Gayle Continue Good Form at Happy Hunting Ground Kotla?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 23, 2018, 7:21 PM IST
The Kings Eleven Punjab opener Chris Gayle has had a fantastic start to the eleventh season of the Indian Premier League after going unsold twice in the big auction. Gayle who has in three matches scored over 200 runs in the season is in blistering form and will look to continue to the good run.

Having scored the first century of the competition against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali, Gayle’s next target is the Delhi Daredevils led by Gautam Gambhir at a venue he has had success at.

Keeping a minimum of five games at any venue, Gayle has had some of the most amount of success in the IPL at the Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi, the home of the Delhi Daredevils. He has played 6 games at the Kotla and has a strike rate of 163.73

Gayle

Gayle’s third best strike rate in the IPL is in New Delhi, with only Hyderabad and Mohali proving to be happier hunting grounds for him. After Delhi, his favourite grounds are in Bangalore and Kolkata.

In the current edition of the IPL, where Gayle seems to have dedicated himself towards making sure teams regret having let him go, he has scored a total of 229 runs with a century in three innings. Gayle, who has scored three consecutive half centuries so far, also leads the list for the most sixes in this season with 21 shots over the boundary.

First Published: April 23, 2018, 7:16 PM IST

