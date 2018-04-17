IPL 2018: Will Krunal Pandya Make AB de Villiers His Bunny Again?

Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
April 17, 2018
AB De Villiers raises his bat after completing his fifty against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League. (BCCI Image)

When Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers get together and bat for the same team, there is no two ways about the fact that the opposition bowlers are rather frightened by the prospect of both firing on all cylinders together.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been heavily dependent on the combination of Kohli and de Villiers for quite some time now, and this season has been no different. Unfortunately it has not paid rich dividends as yet, even though the duo together have scored almost half the runs so far this season. AB is the highest run getter for them yet with 121, while Kohli has managed 109 till now.

RCB, who have won only one game so far, will be looking to improve the numbers on that count when they take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Of course, all eyes will be on Kohli and de Villiers in their batting line up.

But, another person who will be in spotlight when it comes to this match and this duo is Mumbai Indians bowler Krunal Pandya. He has managed to dismiss the dangerous de Villiers the last four times the two sides have played each other. In those four innings, in the last two years, AB has scored 115 runs against Mumbai, and only 33 against Krunal himself.

Co-incidentally, AB de Villiers also has the highest individual score against Mumbai at the Wankhede, in 2015 he hammered 133 not out off 59 balls. AB is also the fifth highest run-getter against Mumbai with an aggregate of 510 runs in 18 innings.

April 17, 2018

