IPL 2018: Yusuf Pathan Congratulates Brother Irfan Pathan on New Role, Promises Something Special

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 9, 2018, 12:08 PM IST
File image of India Cricketers Irfan (R) and Yusuf Pathan. (Getty Images)

Big hitting Yusuf Pathan has promised brother Irfan Pathan that he will try his best to break KL Rahul's record of the fastest IPL 50.

The elder Pathan also congratulated Irfan on his new role in the commentary box.

Irfan Pathan had tweeted saying. KL Rahul 👏👏 outstanding innings. Fastest 50 in the ipl @iamyusufpathan bro let’s try for 13 balls now ?




To this Yusuf replied,




Yusuf Pathan will turn out for Sunrisers Hyderabad and will play against his former team Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

He had earlier smashed a 15-ball 50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. But his record was broken by KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab started off their IPL campaign in style as they registered a comfortable 6-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils in Mohali. After being set a target of 167, KL Rahul got Punjab to a blistering start as he smashed fastest fifty in IPL history, in just 14 balls.

When Rahul was batting Punjab was cruising at 52/0 in three overs, with the other opener—Mayank Agarwal batting at 2. The right-hander eventually got out at 51 after hitting six fours and four sixes.



First Published: April 9, 2018, 12:01 PM IST

