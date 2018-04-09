IPL 2018: Yusuf Pathan Congratulates Brother Irfan Pathan on New Role, Promises Something Special

The elder Pathan also congratulated Irfan on his new role in the commentary box.
Irfan Pathan had tweeted saying. KL Rahul 👏👏 outstanding innings. Fastest 50 in the ipl @iamyusufpathan bro let’s try for 13 balls now ?
KL Rahul 👏👏 outstanding innings. Fastest 50 in the ipl @iamyusufpathan bro let’s try for 13 balls now ?— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 8, 2018
To this Yusuf replied,
Tere liye 13-ball me bhi 50 bana neka try karenge Insha Allah bhai and well played @klrahul11 . Also, it's lovely to hear you in the commentary box @IrfanPathan hope you're enjoying the new role. @IPL https://t.co/SclybmZbt1— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 9, 2018
Yusuf Pathan will turn out for Sunrisers Hyderabad and will play against his former team Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
He had earlier smashed a 15-ball 50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. But his record was broken by KL Rahul
Kings XI Punjab started off their IPL campaign in style as they registered a comfortable 6-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils in Mohali. After being set a target of 167, KL Rahul got Punjab to a blistering start as he smashed fastest fifty in IPL history, in just 14 balls.
When Rahul was batting Punjab was cruising at 52/0 in three overs, with the other opener—Mayank Agarwal batting at 2. The right-hander eventually got out at 51 after hitting six fours and four sixes.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
First Published: April 9, 2018, 12:01 PM IST