IPL 2019 | 12 Seasons, 8 Super Over Contests - Relive the Nerve Jangling Excitement

The one between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday (March 30) was the eighth Super Over in IPL history. Cricketnext has a look at the previous seven.
KKR vs RR, Cape Town, 2009. RR Win.
The first ever Super Over in IPL was played after both sides were tied on 150. Kamran Khan, the little known left-arm pacer, had just defended six runs in the final over for Rajasthan Royals, which included the dismissal of Sourav Ganguly.
Kamran had a stiffer task in the one-over eliminator, bowling to Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum. Gayle slammed three consecutive fours as Kolkata scored 15, leaving Rajasthan with a tough challenge. However, Yusuf Pathan slammed Ajantha Mendis for 6, 2, 6 and 4 to seal the game in just four balls.
CSK v KXIP, Chennai, 2010. KXIP Win
Chennai and Punjab were tied on 136 after two low-scoring innings where both sides struggled to get going. Rusty Theron was tasked with bowling to Albie Morkel, Matthew Hayden and Suresh Raina first up.
Theron ended up doing a fabulous job, getting Hayden and Raina out as Chennai managed just 9 runs in five balls.
Punjab's chase started with Mahela Jayawardene slamming countryman Muttiah Muralitharan for a first-ball six, but the offspinner had his revenge next ball when the batsman was caught at long-on. Yuvraj Singh, though, played a cheeky reverse sweep in the fourth ball to find the boundary and seal the game.
SRH v RCB, Hyderabad, 2013. SRH Win
Yet another low-scorer where both sides managed just 130.
The Super Over, though, ended up a high scoring one with Hyderabad scoring 20 off Vinay Kumar. Thisara Perera was fancied to play the big shots but it was Cameron White who slammed two sixes to lift Hyderabad.
The chase saw Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle taking on Dale Steyn. There was a four and a six, but Steyn held his nerves as Bangalore managed only 15.
RCB v DD, Bangalore, 2013. RCB Win.
RCB should have chased this one easily but they collapsed big time to take the game to the Super Over. Chasing 153, they were 129 for 2 in the 16th over before AB de Villiers' dismissal triggered a collapse, resulting in a tie.
They made up for it in the Super Over; Umesh Yadav kept Gayle and de Villiers to three runs off the first four balls before de Villiers slammed two sixes, taking Bangalore to 15.
The chase in the Super Over turned out to be a thriller too. Ravi Rampaul dismissed David Warner first ball but Irfan Pathan slammed a four and a six. With five needed off the last ball, Rampaul bowled Ben Rohrer to seal the game.
KKR v RR, Abu Dhabi, 2014. RR Win
This was a Super Over in which Steve Smith's game awareness came to the fore. The teams were tied on 152, after which James Faulkner restricted Kolkata to 11 in the Super Over. He got two wickets, but a six by Manish Pandey meant Kolkata had something to work with.
Sunil Narine was entrusted with the job, and the first three balls cost only four runs. Shane Watson then hit a boundary to take Rajasthan closer. Rajasthan needed three runs in the final ball to win the Super Over, but Smith realised that just two would do the job. Reason? Rajasthan had hit more boundaries in their innings.
Smith calmly tapped Narine through cover for a couple and ran back for a couple. The Super Over was tied, but Rajasthan took the game.
RR v KXIP, Ahmedabad, 2015. KXIP Win
RR 191/6
KXIP 191/6.
That was the situation after two high scoring innings. Punjab had needed 72 runs in the last five overs, and David Miller took them as close as possible with a 30-ball 54.
Miller fell lbw to Chris Morris in the first ball of the Super Over but Shaun Marsh hit a couple of fours to take them to 15. Mitchell Johnson then dismissed Shane Watson first ball, after which James Faulkner was run out as Rajasthan managed just six runs.
GL v MI, Rajkot, 2017. MI Win
Chasing 154, Mumbai collapsed from 104 for 2 in 13 overs to 153 all out in 20. Basil Thampi got three wickets, but Mumbai's panic was evident in their four run outs.
James Faulkner had the ball once again in a Super Over, and conceded 11 runs. Kieron Pollard hit a four and a six, doing enough damage even though Mumbai lost both wickets in five balls.
And then Jasprit Bumrah came to the party. Bowling to McCcullum and Finch, Bumrah gave just five runs, including a no-ball and a wide! Bumrah was at his best, bowling pinpoint yorkers and brilliant slower balls, leaving Finch and McCullum with little chance.
