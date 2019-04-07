IPL 2019 | 150 was Par Had We Taken Our Chances: Virat Kohli

Loading...
“We need to hold onto our chances, we can’t be giving same excuses in every game,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Parthiv Patel dropped Shreyas Iyer when he was 4 and the Delhi skipper went onto make 67.
“We wanted about 160 but 150 was par if we had taken our chances. When the mind is cluttered, you aren’t focussed on chances that come your way. The pitch was dry from underneath and scoring runs was proving difficult. When AB got out, I had to dig deep as one of the senior batsman. The pitch didn’t allow us to score freely, I wasn’t happy with the way I got out and could have maybe added 20-25 more," lamented Kohli.
“They also panicked a bit in the end so 20-25 runs could have been crucial. There is nothing more to say as a team, we have asked the guys to take responsibility. It hasn’t happened for us so far and we need to accept the reality, we can’t be frustrated as it will only get tougher. We can’t change the situation and want to just focus on enjoying our cricket.”
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer meanwhile was delighted as his side got their campaign back on track with a third win which keeps them in the mix for playoff spots.
“It was a tough pitch to bat on but we stayed positive. I did not want the bowlers to get on top of me. I also thought they were 10-15 runs short on the pitch, Rabada bowled exceptionally well especially in the last two overs," Iyer said.
Talking about another late collapse, Iyer added that it wasn’t worrying but something the team has to work on going ahead.
Kagiso Rabada was named man-of-the-match for his sensational effort, registering figures of 4/21 including the big wickets of Kohli and Ab de Villiers.
“It has been a weird tournament for us as a team, it worked for me today and I am glad. I don’t see myself as a leader but if people are looking for advice, then I am always there. I have a job to do at the top and death which I am happy to fulfill," Rabada said.
First Published: April 7, 2019, 8:24 PM IST