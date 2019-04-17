IPL 2019 | 182 Was a Big Total on This Ground: David Miller

Loading...
“182 was a big total but it was a good wicket and a big ground. We had an extremely big boundary on one side, we knew if we bowled cleverly it would have been a good score. (Stuart) Binny came in and made it look real easy. We were under a bit of pressure going into the final over of our batting innings, around 166. Then (Ravichandran) Ashwin hit 15 in the over and helped us carry the momentum into bowling,” Miller said after the win in Mohali.
The win powered Kings XI to fourth on the table, level on 10 points with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Skipper Ashwin not only hit 17 in just four balls with the bat, he chipped in with an impressive spell of 2/24 in four overs.
“Ashwin has contributed really well with bat and ball. He came in and tonked it at the end tonight. His economy rate has been really low and got wickets too. Tonight bowled really, really well,” the South African southpaw said.
Asked to elaborate the keys to Kings XI’s 12-run win, Miller said, “We tried to use the big side of the boundary. Both Ashwins (Ravichandran and Murugan) bowled extremely well. They (Royals) needed 50-odd in the last three overs, so we needed to knock off the next 7-8 balls and we were in the driver’s seat. It was a overall great team performance, some good catches on the boundary.”
Miller, who has scored 171 runs in 7 games at an average of 34.2 and strike-rate of 139, felt the need of his partnership with Rahul was to consolidate first and accelerate late in the innings.
“When we got together, we just said that we needed to build partnerships but in T20 you don’t have much time and have to be busy. We took it to the time-out around 13 or 14 overs and then we decided we had to go. We decided that one or two balls in the over we have to take risk with 8 wickets in hand,” the 29-year-old said.
