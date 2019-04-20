IPL 2019 | A Look Back at The Last Five Delhi vs Punjab Encounters

Loading...
However, things have not been so close between the teams in the last five encounters they have had in the IPL, with Delhi winning only once back in 2017. With the second place at stake, here we take a look at the last five times the teams from North India came face to face in the IPL.
1st April 2019, Kings XI Punjab Won by 14 Runs
In what was one of the worst batting collapses in IPL history, Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs when they took on Delhi Capitals in Mohali earlier in the tournament this year. Having posted a fighting target of 167 to win on a track conducive to batting, the hosts received an early boost when they dismissed Prithvi Shaw off the first ball of the innings in Delhi’s chase.
Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan immediately set out the rebuilding mission and despite the eventual dismissals of Dhawan and Iyer, Delhi still looked on course to win the match with Rishabh Pant still at the crease.
But as soon as Pant fell with the score on 144, the remaining batting order fell like a pack of cards. Delhi only added eight more runs, but lost as many as six wickets, all out for 152. Sam Curran was the wrecker-in-chief and finished with figures of 2.2-0-11-4, deservedly being named man of the match.
23rd April 2018, Kings XI Punjab won by 4 runs
A match which went down till the wire, it was Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s heroics where he defended 16 runs off the final over that handed Kings XI the win at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.
Liam Plunkett’s spell of 4-0-17-3 wrecked the KXIP middle order and caused them to only put up 143/8 in their 20 overs.
Tight bowling at the start of the second innings by Ankit Rajpoot meant that Delhi were 42/3 in the sixth over. Shreyas Iyer led a recovery mission and got Delhi within touching distance of a win. Sixteen were required off the last over with three wickets still in hand.
But Mujeeb had other plans. He gave away 12 runs in the final over but got the all-important wicket of Iyer, which meant that Delhi fell agonizingly short of the target by four runs.
April 8th 2018, Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
Hell hath no fury like an on-song KL Rahul. The stylish Rahul hit the fastest IPL fifty in history (off just 14 balls) to make light work of Delhi’s first innings total of 166/7.
There was another fifty – Gautam Gambhir’s 55 off 42 balls that helped Delhi to the total in the first innings. Rishabh Pant’s quickfire 28 off 13 balls gave them the ideal end to their innings.
But opening the batting, KL Rahul was in an inspired mood as he hit four sixes and six fours in 14 balls to get Kings XI Punjab off to a dream start. Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami did not know what hit them at the other end of the pitch, as whatever Rahul touched turned to gold.
Even though he was dismissed for 51 by Boult in the fourth over, he made sure that there was a platform upon which the rest of the Kings XI batsmen just had to play some safe, sensible cricket to get over the line. They did just that with seven balls to spare, as Karun Nair hit a fifty of his own off 33 balls. The Mohali crowd went back home having watched something special that day.
April 30th 2017, Kings XI Punjab won by 10 wickets
Another match between the two sides where a record was set, this time it was an unwanted one for Delhi as they were all out for just 67 in the first innings in Mohali, which made it the worst first innings total in the history of the IPL at the time.
Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma’s pace and swing troubled the Delhi batsmen. He ended with figures of 4-0-20-4 dismissing both Sanju Samson and Sam Billings at the top of the order to give his side the early momentum. Delhi never recovered from this point, and that Corey Anderson was the top scorer in the innings with 18 runs said a lot about the dismal Delhi batting performance. Axar Patel and Varun Aaron picked up two wickets apiece, responsible for most of the rest of the damage.
The chase was a breeze for the home side in Chandigarh, as they reached the total without the loss of any wickets in just 7.5 overs. Martin Guptill remained unbeaten on 50 off 27 balls, and Amla on 16 off 20 balls to condemn Delhi to another embarrassing defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab.
April 15th 2017, Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs
Delhi’s only win in their last five encounters with Kings XI Punjab came at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in April 2017. Up until that point, no side has chased down a total as high as 189 to win an IPL game at the stadium. And when the home side scored 188 batting first riding on Sam Billings’ 55 off 40 balls and Corey Anderson’s late 39 off 22 balls, Kings XI were going to be up against it in the second half of the match.
Unfortunately for the visitors, they were quickly reduced to 64/5 in the 11th over – Glenn Maxwell, Hashim Amla and Eoin Morgan all back in the pavilion. It was the spinners that did the damage for Delhi, as Shahbaz Nadeem and Amit Mishra did the damage. Mishra had Maxwell’s number for the fourth time in five innings and was a symbol of Delhi’s dominance in the match.
Despite a fighting 44 by Axar Patel, KXIP’s innings came to close when Corey Anderson got David Miller out for 24 off 28 balls. It was Delhi’s first home win of the season in that edition of the IPL.
First Published: April 20, 2019, 9:25 AM IST