IPL 2019 | A Look Back at the Last Five Encounters Between SRH and RR

Sunrisers have been the dominant side in recent fixtures between these two, having won four of their previous five encounters. Here’s a look back at them:
29th March 2019: Sunrisers Won by 5 Wickets
“I have five different leg-spin variations with different actions.”
Rashid Khan may have taken a leaf out of Shane Warne’s book when he said this after the game, but it took a special effort for the Afghanistan player to be awarded Player of the Match in a game of 399 runs. The leg-spinner dismissed the dangerous Jos Buttler and conceded just 24 runs in his four overs – the best figures in that game. But it was day when the bat dominated the ball.
Batting first after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 198 runs on the board. While skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored a quick-fire 70 off 49 balls, Sanju Samson’s unbeaten century grabbed the headlines, though only for half the game. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow’s opening stand lasted 9.4 overs, but they had amassed 110 runs. Despite a mini collapse, Vijay Shankar and the middle order edged the hosts over the line with five wickets and an over to spare.
April 29, 2018: Sunrisers Won by 11 Runs
The return fixture in IPL 2018 was a lot more competitive than the first one, and it was Hyderabad once again who emerged victorious in the hard-fought encounter. Led by Kane Williamson’s 63, SRH posted 151 for 7 while Jofra Archer tried his best to keep them in check taking 3/26.
In reply, Rahane anchored the innings but was left stranded on 65. Samson scored a fine 40 but as has been the case with the franchise, RR’s middle order failed to step up and they went onto lose the game by a close margin in the final over.
9th April 2018: Sunrisers Won by 9 Wickets
Rajasthan Royals had a game to forget on their return to the IPL after serving the two-year suspension. The home side Sunrisers opted to bowl first and restricted the Royals to a modest total of 125 for 9, with Sanju Samson (49) being the only batsman to cross the 20-run mark.
With no David Warner, Hyderabad opened with Wriddhiman Saha and Shikhar Dhawan. The former failed to make an impact, only managing 5 before his dismissal, but the southpaw combined with Kane Williamson (36*) to see them home. Dhawan scored a brisk 77 in just 57 balls, hitting as many as 13 fours and one maximum to take his side home.
7th May 2015: Sunrisers Won by 7 Runs
The Brabourne Stadium, one of Royals’ adopted home, witnessed a high-scoring affair in which the visitors’ efforts with the bat too much for the Rajasthan batting line-up.
Having been asked to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan (54) smashed a half-century at the top. But Eoin Morgan’s 28-ball blitz (63), including four boundaries and five sixes helped SRH post 201/4 after 20 overs.
The top order failed for the home side but the Aussie pair of Steve Smith and James Faulkner gave them a glimpse of victory. Sanju Samson and Chris Morris struck some big blows at the end but Praveen Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar denied the RR middle order any chance of causing an upset.
16th April 2015: Royals Won by 6 Wickets
The first match between these two sides in the 2015 season turned out to be a nail-bitter, with Royals sealing the win on the final ball of the game.
An all-round bowling effort, led by Dhawal Kulkarni and Pravin Tambe, helped their side restrict SRH to a modest total of 127 in their 20 overs. Openers Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson moved along at a steady pace but the latter’s dismissal put the brakes on their chase. But James Faulkner kept a calm head at the end, hitting a boundary off the final ball to seal the win for the visitors.
First Published: April 27, 2019, 8:31 AM IST