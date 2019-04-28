IPL 2019 | A Look Back at The Last Five MI vs KKR Encounters

Loading...
With both sides vying to book their places in the playoffs of this year’s IPL, we take a look back at the last five times these teams met each other in the IPL.
May 9th 2018, Mumbai Indians won by 102 runs
It was young prodigy Ishan Kishan’s blistering knock of 62 off just 21 balls that was the difference in Mumbai Indians’ huge 102-run win at the Eden Gardens. The knock powered Mumbai, who were batting first, to a total of 210/6 in their stipulated 20 overs, with Kishan receiving support from Suryakumar Yadav (36 off 32 balls) and Rohit Sharma (36 off 31 balls) along the way.
When Sunil Narine was dismissed on just the second ball of KKR’s innings by Mitchell McClenaghan, the alarm bells rung for KKR and they could never recover in time. Even though Chris Lynn and Nitish Rana (both 21) tried to resurrect the innings, the MI bowlers were too good on the day and KKR were all out for just 108 runs in 18.1 overs.
May 6th 2018, Mumbai Indians won by 13 runs
Although Mumbai Indians’ first win over KKR in the 2018 edition of the IPL was not by as big a margin as their second, they still got the job done when the two teams met just three days before in Mumbai.
A closely fought encounter, Suryakumar Yadav (59 off 39) and Ewin Lewis (43 off 28) powered MI to 181/4 in 20 overs. KKR made a fight of the chase, with Robin Uthappa’s brilliant 54 off just 35 balls responsible for pushing their cause after both Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn fell cheaply. Some economical bowling by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, however, meant KKR were left frustrated and managed only 168/6 in their 20 overs.
May 19th 2017, Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets
In a match which saw Karn Sharma pick up his best T20 bowling figures, Mumbai beat KKR by six wickets and 33 balls remaining to enter their fourth IPL final at the time.
The stage was set for Qualifier 2 in Bengaluru, and a spot in the final was at stake. Up against a formidable KKR batting unit, Karn Sharma weaved a web of magic, finishing with figures of 4-0-16-4, picking up the wickets of Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir, Ishank Jaggi and Colin de Grandhomme to bowl KKR out for just 107 runs.
MI were assured every step of the way during the chase, and never looked like faltering. The early loss of Lendl Simmons could have caused a few nerves, but the following batsmen played risk-free cricket, getting MI over the line in 14.3 overs.
May 13th 2017, Mumbai Indians won by 9 runs
Before the sides met in qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians successfully defended 173 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as they ended the league stage with 20 points.
Saurabh Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu were the stars for Mumbai batting first, scoring 52 and 63 respectively. Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine were ineffective on a batting friendly wicket, as the duo hit as many as fifteen fours and three sixes between them.
It was a case of so near yet so far for KKR against Mumbai once again, as despite consistent contributions from the top and middle order, the Mumbai bowlers held their nerve when it mattered and restricted KKR to 164/8 in their 20 overs.
April 9th 2017, Mumbai Indians won by 4 wickets
Once again, MI trumped KKR in this closely fought encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, on a night when the outfield and pitch saw a considerable amount of dew.
Scoring 178 in the first innings, KKR would have known that they did not get to a par score. Manish Pandey’s blitzkrieg 47-ball 81 aside, no other batsmen really made any significant contributions.
But their bowlers fared far better. Well, till a certain point. When MI needed 59 runs to win off the last 23 balls, KKR were the favourites to get over the line. But Hardik Pandya then did what Hardik Pandya does best. His unbeaten 29 off just 11 balls which included three fours and two sixes, helped get MI over the line with one ball to spare, with Nitish Rana ably supporting him with a 29-ball 50 from number three. A classic encounter!
First Published: April 28, 2019, 11:29 AM IST