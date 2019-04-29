IPL 2019 | A Look Back at The Last Five SRH vs KXIP Encounters

Loading...
Here, we look back at the last five encounters between the two teams.
April 8th 2019, Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
KL Rahul was the hero of the match as with a 6 wicket victory at Mohali, KXIP extended their unbeaten run at home that lasted for the initial part of the campaign.
Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a below-par 150 runs in the first innings, with David Warner carrying his bat, making a 62-ball 70. But none of the other batsmen really came to the party.
But the home side made rough work of the chase, in part due to their own misgivings but also some smart bowling by the SRH bowlers. Gayle was gone for 16, Miller for one and Mandeep Singh for two. But Warner’s part for KXIP was played by Rahul, who’s 53-ball 71 made sure KXIP scraped over the line with one ball remaining in the innings.
April 26th 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 13 runs
In an incredible bowling performance, Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully defended a score of just 132, their third such performance in the 2018 edition of the IPL. What was even more stunning was that KL Rahul and Chris Gayle had brought up another fifty run stand opening the innings, meaning the SRH comeback began extremely late but ended extremely favourably.
Ankit Rajpoot registered dream bowling figures of 5 for 14 in the first innings, but the damage was done by Rashid Khan in the second. Along with Sandeep Sharma and his variations, the duo suffocated the KXIP batsmen once the opening stand was broken, and from 55/0, they found themselves at 101/9. A tight finish ensued, but KXIP were all out for 119 runs.
April 19th 2018, Kings XI Punjab won by 15 runs
This was a match where ‘universe boss’ Chris Gayle stamped his authority all over it. His blazing 104* brought KXIP to a first innings total of 193/3, aided by Karun Nair’s steady 31.
In pursuit of the huge target, the SRH batsmen knew they had to take risks to get anywhere close to victory. However, four early wickets, coupled with the handicap of losing Shikhar Dhawan to an elbow injury meant that SRH could only muster 178/4 by the end of their innings. Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on a brave 57*.
April 28th 2017, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 26 runs
A huge total of 207 runs was posted by SRH on their home turf in the first innings, for the loss of only three wickets as Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson and David Warner all hit fifties.
In reply, it was Australian Shaun Marsh who chiefly kept KXIP in the hunt for a majority of the chase. But it proved to be too big a mountain to climb in the end as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, only managing to post 181/9 by the end of their 20 overs.
April 17th 2017, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 runs
Either side’s performance in this match was defined by a brilliant individual contribution in different skill sets. However, in the end, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar’s brilliant five-wicket haul in the second innings overshadowed Manan Vohra’s brilliant innings of 95, as SRH went on to win this encounter by five runs in Hyderabad.
David Warner’s innings of 70 was what mainly got SRH to the total of 159/6 in the first innings. And things looked good for the home side when Hashim Amla was out for a first ball duck. But Manan Vohra took matters into his own hands, smashing the SRH bowlers for nine fours and five sixes in his innings of 95.
But without support from the rest of the KXIP batsmen, it wasn’t to be for the away side, as they were all out on 154 with two balls to spare.
First Published: April 29, 2019, 8:38 AM IST