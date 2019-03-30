Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | After Pietersen, Graeme Smith Catches the Gully Cricket Bug

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 30, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
Graeme Smith. (Getty Images)

Kevin Pietersen a few days back, Graeme Smith now.

Looks like ex-cricketers and current IPL commentators have caught the gully cricket bug!

The former South Africa captain took to the streets of Delhi to have a hit. And if he is to be believed, looks like he helped his side win too!

Victory or not, Pietersen wasn't too impressed with Smith's shot selection and wanted him to be more adventurous, at least in gully cricket!



First Published: March 30, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
