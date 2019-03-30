IPL 2019 | After Pietersen, Graeme Smith Catches the Gully Cricket Bug

Loading...
Looks like ex-cricketers and current IPL commentators have caught the gully cricket bug!
The former South Africa captain took to the streets of Delhi to have a hit. And if he is to be believed, looks like he helped his side win too!
Got to finally play #gullycricket in #delhi today, absolutely loved it and got my team home @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/CMBMI9NW2I
— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) March 30, 2019
Victory or not, Pietersen wasn't too impressed with Smith's shot selection and wanted him to be more adventurous, at least in gully cricket!
Graeme Smith still playing his cover drives through mid-wicket.
What A Koos! https://t.co/SDOMIy4jrk
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 30, 2019
First Published: March 30, 2019, 7:55 PM IST