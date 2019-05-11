IPL 2019 | All-round Performance Epitomises CSK’s Brilliant Playoff Record

Loading...
CSK have taken part in the most number of knockouts/playoff matches in the IPL – 21 – and have won 13 of them. This win percentage of 61.9% is the best for any team in IPL history.
The CSK players have a big-match temperament. They have a knack and ability to raise their game in the big matches – in matches which matter the most. This is a special quality in a team and this is what separates them from some of the other big teams in the IPL.
While the likes of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have excellent records with the bat in playoff matches, their services were not really needed and it was the CSK bowlers who set up the victory for their team.
In particular, the efforts of the trio of Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja stood out – and not surprisingly they have a fine record in the playoffs.
They combined to bowl 11 overs and picked 6 wickets making inroads in the DC top, middle and lower order never letting any partnership build any momentum in their innings. They were also very restrictive conceding just 73 runs at an economy of 6.64.
In particular, Bravo was outstanding with his change of pace and variations and picked two lower-order wickets conceding just 19 runs in his 4 overs. He bowled as many as 11 dot deliveries and considering that he bowled an over in the death (18th over in which he conceded just 3 runs), this was a splendid effort.
Bravo has a fine record in knockouts/playoffs for CSK having picked 24 wickets in just 15 innings at an average of 16.21. Overall in all knockouts/playoffs, Bravo’s strike rate of 12.62 is the third-best in IPL history (min. 8 wickets). He is a wicket-taker and has picked at least two wickets in 8 of the 16 playoff matches he has played in the IPL.
Harbhajan too has a splendid overall record in big matches in the IPL. He has picked 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 21.53 and strike rate of 17.65 in the knockouts/playoffs. He has also been miserly, giving away just 7.32 runs per over. He has bowled as many as 119 dot deliveries in these matches which means, on an average, he bowls approximately 9 dot balls (one and a half overs) per playoff match.
Jadeja has also chipped in with his performances and has picked 11 wickets in 13 such matches for CSK.
Add to the above, the likes of Raina, Dhoni, Watson and Vijay – all big-match players – and CSK will be a handful for MI in the final on Sunday in Hyderabad.
First Published: May 11, 2019, 1:11 AM IST