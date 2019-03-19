IPL 2019 | All the Big Numbers from 11 Editions of Fierce Battles

Loading...
Who is the highest run-scorer in IPL history? Which bowler has been the most restrictive? Which team has the highest run-rate? Was 2018 the best year for bowlers? Who has been Mr. Consistent with the bat?
TEAM RECORDS
3 - Maximum Team Titles: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians
61.07% - Highest Winning Percentage: Chennai Super Kings
(Winning Percentage = Matches Won/Matches Played as a percentage)
1.58 – Highest Win-Loss Ratio: Chennai Super Kings
42.45% - Lowest Winning Percentage: Delhi Daredevils
9 – Maximum Consecutive Wins in a Season: Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014
9 – Maximum Consecutive Defeats in a Season: Delhi Daredevils in 2014 and Pune Warriors in 2012
263/5 – Highest Team Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (vs Pune Warriors India in 2013)
49 – Lowest Team Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017)
217/7 – Highest Successful Run Chase: Rajasthan Royals (vs Deccan Chargers in 2008)
116/9 – Lowest Score Defended: Chennai Super Kings (vs Kings XI Punjab in 2009)
146 - Largest Victory By Runs: Mumbai Indians (vs Delhi Daredevils in 2017)
8 – Number of Times Teams have Won by 1 Run
While Chennai Super Kings have the best batting average and strike rate, as well as the best bowling average, aggregated across all seasons, it is Mumbai Indians who have had the most restrictive bowling unit.
YEARLY RECORDS
21427- The Maximum Aggregate Runs Scored in a Season: 2013
27.01- The Highest Average in a Season: 2016
137.92 – The Highest Strike Rate in a Season: 2018
116.61 – The Lowest Strike Rate in a Season: 2009
7 – The Maximum Hundreds in a Season: 2016
872 – The Maximum Number of Sixes in a Season: 2018
829 – The Highest Number of Wickets Taken in a Season: 2013
25.67 – The Best Bowling Average in a Season: 2009
20.60 – The Best Bowling Strike Rate in a Season: 2017
7.31 – The Best Economy Rate in a Season: 2009
BATTING RECORDS
4985 – The Maximum Aggregate in IPL History: Suresh Raina
He is followed by Virat Kohli (4948), Rohit Sharma (4493), Gautam Gambhir (4217) and Robin Uthappa (4129)
175 not out - The Highest Individual Score in IPL History: Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors India) in Bengaluru in 2013
42.44 – The Highest Batting Average (min. 30 innings) in IPL History: Kane Williamson
177.29 – The Highest Batting Strike Rate (min. 30 innings) in IPL History: Andre Russell.
He is followed by Sunil Narine (168.81), Chris Morris (166.66), Rishabh Pant (162.71) and Glenn Maxwell (161.13)
39 – Most Number of Fifty-Plus Scores: David Warner
He is followed by Virat Kohli (38), Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina (36) and Rohit Sharma (35)
6 – Maximum Hundreds in IPL History: Chris Gayle
292 – Maximum Number of Sixes in IPL History: Chris Gayle
422.22 – Highest Strike Rate in an Innings: Chris Morris for Delhi Daredevils (38 in 9 balls vs Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune in 2017)
973 – Most Runs in a Season: Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016)
30 – Deliveries Faced to Register Fastest IPL Hundred: Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors India in 2013)
229 - Highest Partnership in IPL History: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions) in Bengaluru in 2016
There have been only four 200+ partnerships in IPL history. Kohli was involved in three of them.
6 – Maximum Number of Times a Batsman has Aggregated a Minimum of 400 Runs, Averaged at least 35 with a Strike Rate of 130 or more (Most Consistent Batsman): Suresh Raina (in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018)
He is followed by Kohli, Gayle, Warner and AB who have achieved this feat in 4 seasons each.
BOWLING RECORDS
154 – Highest Number of Wickets in IPL History: Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians)
19.01 – Best Bowling Average in IPL History (min. 30 matches and 30 wickets): Lasith Malinga
15.8 – Best Bowling Strike Rate in IPL History (min. 30 matches and 30 wickets):
Imran Tahir
6.54 – Best Economy Rate in IPL History (min. 30 matches and 30 wickets): Sunil Narine
6-14 in 4 overs – Best Bowling Figures in IPL History: Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur in 2008)
32 – The Highest Number of Wickets Taken by a Bowler in a Season: Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings in 2013)
1128 – The Maximum Number of Dot Balls Bowled in IPL History: Harbhajan Singh
14 – The Maximum Number of Maidens Bowled in IPL History: Praveen Kumar
3 – The Maximum Number of Hat-Tricks in IPL History: Amit Mishra
7 - Maximum Number of Times a Bowler has taken a Minimum of 15 Wickets, Averaged less than 25 with an Economy Rate of less than 7.5 (Most Consistent Bowler): Lasith Malinga (in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015)
He is followed by Sunil Narine, Pragyan Ojha, Amit Mishra and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who have achieved this feat in 3 seasons each
VENUE RECORDS
74 – Hosted the Maximum Number of Matches: Bengaluru
34.07 – The Highest Batting Average: Mohali
31.13 – The Lowest Batting Average: Mumbai (Wankhede)
134.43 – The Highest Batting Strike Rate: Bengaluru
122.95 – The Lowest Batting Strike Rate: Jaipur
151.93 – The Highest Average Score: Mohali
141.16 – The Lowest Average Score: Jaipur
27.74 – The Best Bowling Average: Mumbai (Wankhede)
7.7 – The Lowest (Best) Economy Rate: Pune and Jaipur
Note: Minimum matches at a venue: 20
FIELDING, WICKET-KEEPING AND CAPTAINCY RECORDS
95 – Highest Number of Catches: Suresh Raina
19 – Highest Number of Catches in a Season: AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016)
124 – Highest Number of Dismissals (Wicket-keeper): Dinesh Karthik
19 – Highest Number of Dismissals in a Season (Wicket-keeper): Kumar Sangakkara (Deccan Chargers in 2011)
159 – Most Matches as Captain: MS Dhoni
61.97% - Highest Winning Percentage as Captain: MS Dhoni
First Published: March 19, 2019, 8:01 AM IST