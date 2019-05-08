IPL 2019 | All You Need to Know About the Venue For Eliminator, Visakhapatnam

Loading...
The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag has hosted 11 IPL matches – 2 in 2012, 3 in 2015 and 6 in 2016.
Let us look at some standout numbers at the venue.
Team Numbers:
Won batting first: 6 matches
Won chasing: 5
Average 1st innings score: 158
Highest Team Score: 206 (MI vs DD in 2016)
Most Matches Won: SRH (3)
Individual Numbers:
259: Maximum Aggregate – Shikhar Dhawan
91: Highest Score – David Warner (vs KKR in 2015)
Other Great Knocks:
- MS Dhoni: 64 not out in 32 balls (RPS vs Kings XI in 2016)
- Dwayne Bravo: 43 not out in 18 balls (CSK vs Deccan Chargers in 2012)
- Rohit Sharma: 73 not out in 50 balls (MI vs Deccan Chargers in 2012)
57.5: Highest Average (min. 100 runs) – Murali Vijay
He is followed by MS Dhoni (50.5) and David Warner (49.75)
203.33: Highest Strike Rate (min. 100 runs) – Krunal Pandya
He is followed by MS Dhoni (165.57) and David Warner (146.32)
10: Most Wickets – Adam Zampa
5.64: Best Economy (min. 10 overs) – Ashok Dinda
7.2: Best Bowling Average (min. 60 balls) – Adam Zampa
14.67: Best Bowling Average (fast bowler) – Dale Steyn
Great Spells:
- Adam Zampa: 6-19 in 4 overs (RPS vs SRH in 2016)
This is only the third instance in IPL history where a bowler has picked 6 wickets in an innings. And the first and only credited to a spinner.
- Ravindra Jadeja: 5-16 in 4 overs (CSK vs Deccan Chargers in 2012)
He bowled as many as 17 dot balls in his quota of 4 overs.
- Munaf Patel: 4-20 in 4 overs (MI vs Deccan Chargers in 2012)
- Dale Steyn: 3-12 in 4 overs (Deccan Chargers vs MI in 2012)
- JP Duminy: 4-17 in 3 overs (DD vs SRH in 2015)
- Ashish Nehra: 3-15 in 3 overs (SRH vs MI in 2016)
- Jasprit Bumrah: 3-13 in 4 overs (MI vs DD in 2016)
- Marcus Stoinis: 4-15 in 4 overs (Kings XI vs MI in 2016)
Other Numbers from International Matches:
- Vizag has hosted 13 international matches and India has come out victorious in 8 with a win percentage of 73%
- Virat Kohli has a great record at the venue with 828 runs in 8 innings at an average of 118.28, including 4 hundreds and 3 fifties.
- R Ashwin has an outstanding record with the ball in Vizag with 16 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.
- On 5th April, 2005, MS Dhoni, playing just his 5th ODI blasted his maiden ODI ton at Vizag – a blistering 148 in just 123 deliveries against Pakistan. This remains his second-highest score in ODI cricket.
First Published: May 8, 2019, 10:40 AM IST