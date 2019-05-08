Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | All You Need to Know About the Venue For Eliminator, Visakhapatnam

Nikhil Narain | Updated: May 8, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Vizag will host two important matches in IPL XII – the Eliminator between SRH and DC and Qualifier 2 between the loser of CSK and MI & the winner of SRH and DC.

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag has hosted 11 IPL matches – 2 in 2012, 3 in 2015 and 6 in 2016.

Let us look at some standout numbers at the venue.

Team Numbers:

Won batting first: 6 matches

Won chasing: 5

Average 1st innings score: 158

Highest Team Score: 206 (MI vs DD in 2016)

Most Matches Won: SRH (3)

Individual Numbers:

259: Maximum Aggregate – Shikhar Dhawan

91: Highest Score – David Warner (vs KKR in 2015)

Other Great Knocks:

- MS Dhoni: 64 not out in 32 balls (RPS vs Kings XI in 2016)

- Dwayne Bravo: 43 not out in 18 balls (CSK vs Deccan Chargers in 2012)

- Rohit Sharma: 73 not out in 50 balls (MI vs Deccan Chargers in 2012)

57.5: Highest Average (min. 100 runs) – Murali Vijay
He is followed by MS Dhoni (50.5) and David Warner (49.75)

203.33: Highest Strike Rate (min. 100 runs) – Krunal Pandya
He is followed by MS Dhoni (165.57) and David Warner (146.32)

10: Most Wickets – Adam Zampa

5.64: Best Economy (min. 10 overs) – Ashok Dinda

7.2: Best Bowling Average (min. 60 balls) – Adam Zampa

14.67: Best Bowling Average (fast bowler) – Dale Steyn

Great Spells:

- Adam Zampa: 6-19 in 4 overs (RPS vs SRH in 2016)
  This is only the third instance in IPL history where a bowler has picked 6 wickets in an innings. And the first and only credited to a spinner.

- Ravindra Jadeja: 5-16 in 4 overs (CSK vs Deccan Chargers in 2012)
He bowled as many as 17 dot balls in his quota of 4 overs.

- Munaf Patel: 4-20 in 4 overs (MI vs Deccan Chargers in 2012)

- Dale Steyn: 3-12 in 4 overs (Deccan Chargers vs MI in 2012)

- JP Duminy: 4-17 in 3 overs (DD vs SRH in 2015)

- Ashish Nehra: 3-15 in 3 overs (SRH vs MI in 2016)

- Jasprit Bumrah: 3-13 in 4 overs (MI vs DD in 2016)

- Marcus Stoinis: 4-15 in 4 overs (Kings XI vs MI in 2016)

Other Numbers from International Matches:

- Vizag has hosted 13 international matches and India has come out victorious in 8 with a win percentage of 73%

- Virat Kohli has a great record at the venue with 828 runs in 8 innings at an average of 118.28, including 4 hundreds and 3 fifties.

- R Ashwin has an outstanding record with the ball in Vizag with 16 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.

- On 5th April, 2005, MS Dhoni, playing just his 5th ODI blasted his maiden ODI ton at Vizag – a blistering 148 in just 123 deliveries against Pakistan. This remains his second-highest score in ODI cricket.
First Published: May 8, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
