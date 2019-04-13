IPL 2019 | Joseph Injures Shoulder in MI's Loss to RR

Loading...
The injury occurred in the 19th over of Rajasthan's run chase. With the visitors needing 13 to win off 10 balls, Shreyas Gopal stroked Jasprit Bumrah past Joseph at mid-off. On first glance, it seemed the ball will make its way to the boundary but the West Indian pacer decided chased and pulled in a massive dive right at the end to stop the ball from reaching the boundary.
But in doing so, the 22-year-old tripped and jammed his right shoulder into the turf. He immediately clutched the shoulder and writhed in pain. The Mumbai physiotherapist Nitin Patel immediately attended to Joseph, who had to be taken off the field. There has been no information from the Mumbai franchise on the severity of the injury yet.
Joseph had set the stage alight in his first game of the season when he picked up 6/12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad - best-ever figures in the history of IPL. However, it has been a tough road since for the youngster. He was taken for 22 runs in two overs in the second game against Kings XI Punjab while conceded 53 runs in his three overs against Rajasthan. That included Jos Buttler punishing him for 28 runs in a single over.
First Published: April 13, 2019, 9:54 PM IST