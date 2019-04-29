IPL 2019 | Russell is a Special Player and It's Great to See Him Grow: Karthik

Loading...
"I know it sounds like a cliche but it's a high pressure sport. You have to make sure everybody is in the right space. A lot of cribbing and backbiting can happen in such a situation. At the end of the day it's just a game and you need to keep your smile.
"Credit to Hardik, it was a flat wicket and they came out all guns blazing but credit to our bowlers as well for holding onto their nerves. Russell is a special player and it's good to see him grow. We live another day and also would like to thank the crowd for being fantastic."
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma meanwhile said that Hardik Pandya lacked support from the other end otherwise the team could have come close to the target.
"We kept losing wickets which could have added more pressure in the end. We just lost by 30 runs, if someone would have played a hand with him then you never know. In such a chase you have to believe in yourself. We needed partnerships and someone to support Hardik" said Rohit.
"We tried everything, the slower balls, the yorkers and variations but credit goes to their batsmen. Lynn and Gill set the tone before Russell finished well. A lot of learning for us going forward. We have to regroup quickly, we are playing two games at home now and know the conditions well. We are looking forward to the games."
Andre Russell was named man-of-the-match for his all-round effort, scoring 80 off 40 balls and also picking up 2/25.
"Hand-eye coordination is important and I generate a lot of power from my core. You need to make sure your body is fit and strong." said Russell, talking about his big hitting.
"We knew we needed a score of above 200 and 230 was just enough. We kept our calm under pressure and executed our plans well."
First Published: April 29, 2019, 12:23 AM IST