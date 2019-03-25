IPL 2019 | Russell's Jaw Dropping Numbers from Sunday Special

Loading...
Here are a few key numbers from Russell's carnage on Sunday.
Highest scores in IPL - The 49 off 19 balls is Russell's joint fifth highest score in the IPL. He has four half-centuries in the tournament with the highest - an 88* against Chennai Super Kings - coming last season.
Strike rate - Russell struck at a brilliant rate of 257.89 in the run-chase. This is his highest strike rate for any knock of 49 runs or more in the IPL. His 88* against Chennai last season had come at a strike rate of 244.4.
Two wickets and 30-plus runs - Russell's value to the Kolkata Knight Riders outfit is evident from the fact that this is the fifth time he has taken two or more wickets while making 30-plus runs in the IPL. Three of those instances came in 2015 with one coming last year against Kings XI Punjab. On Sunday, he dismissed David Warner and Yusuf Pathan to finish with 2/32.
Death overs - Russell's onslaught meant that Kolkata Knight Riders owned the death overs at Eden Gardens. While Sunrisers had scored 47 in the final four overs for the loss of two wickets, Kolkata made 69 with the loss of a solitary wicket. Russell made 42 of those runs.
The run-chase effect - Andre Russell is particularly effective in the second innings in T20s. While he averages 22.45 batting first, his average batting second is 26.05. The strike rate also bumps up to 169.76 from 162.95. With the ball, he has 151 wickets in the second innings and 107 in the first.
Contribution in wins - Russell's influence in wins for his side in T20s was always eye-catching. In matches won before Sunday, he averaged 32.33 with the bat with a strike rate of 177.79. In matches lost, the respective numbers go down to 18.53 and 154.8. He also has better economy (7.56 in matches won, 9.03 in mat he's lost) and more wickets (158 in wins and 95 in losses) in matches won.
First Published: March 25, 2019, 10:00 AM IST