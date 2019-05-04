IPL 2019 | Another Umpiring Howler Hurts RCB

Loading...
Umesh Yadav was bowling the final over when the fifth delivery was adjudged to be a front-foot no ball.
However, the replays showed his foot was inches behind the crease. The umpire in question was Englishman Nigel Llong, who is part of the ICC elite panel of umpires.
RCB dugout and captain Virat Kohli were rightly left furious with the decision. Umesh had conceded 20 runs from his first four balls and the extra delivery ended up costing a boundary. The decision cost RCB five extra runs.
This isn’t the first time they have been on the receiving end of a poor decision. In their game against Mumbai Indians, Lasith Malinga bowled a no ball on the final delivery which the umpires failed to spot.
"We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball," Kohli had said after that game.
"If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there."
First Published: May 4, 2019, 10:47 PM IST