Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Ashton Turner's Golden Duck Sees Him Gain Unwanted Record

Rajasthan Royals batsman Ashton Turner notched his third successive golden duck against the Delhi Capitals when Ishant Sharma dismissed him in the 17th over of their IPL 2019 match on Monday (April 22).

Turner, who was bought by the franchise for Rs. 50 lakhs, was seen by many as a bargain buy after his exploits in the fourth ODI between India and Australia at Mohali earlier this year.

However, when he gave a simple catch to Sherfane Rutherford, Turner became only the third batsman to notch three successive ducks in a single IPL season. The other two players to achieve this unwanted feat are Gautam Gambhir (2014) and Shardul Thakur (2017).

Three other players have been dismissed for three consecutive ducks but those happened over different seasons: Ashoke Dinda (2009-11), Rahul Sharma (2012-13) and Pawan Negi (2018-19).

But that wasn’t all for Turner; he also became the first player in the history of T20 cricket to score no runs in five consecutive innings.

Capture

The first of those 5 ducks came for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League that concluded earlier this year. He then failed to get off the mark for Australia in a T20I against India at Visakhapatnam, before his hat-trick of golden-ducks in the IPL 2019.

It’s worth noting that Turner has been a consistent performer in the BBL but has so far struggled to make a similar impact in the IPL.
