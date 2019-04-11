Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Australian Kelly Replaces Injured Nortje in KKR Squad

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 11, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Australian Kelly Replaces Injured Nortje in KKR Squad

Image: Twitter

Loading...
Kolkata Knight Riders have replaced injured South African paceman Anrich Nortje with Australian speedster Matt Kelly, an IPL statement said on Thursday. Kelly, a 24-year-old from Western Australia, has played 16 first-class matches, five List A games and 12 T20s and will be making his first appearance in the IPL.

Born in Durban, South Africa Kelly moved to Perth when he was four years old. The fast bowler earned a Western Warriors rookie deal for the 2016-17 season but success came the following summer when he debuted for WA in the JLT One Day Cup, taking a wicket in his first game, and then claiming 4-25 in the next game against Queensland. Kelly continued his dominance over the Bulls taking five wickets against Queensland in the 2017-18 Sheffield Shield.

Standing at 193cm, the towering quick helped his club side Claremont-Nedlands to claim victory in the Premier Cricket T20 competition in 2014-15 but is relatively new to the short form of the game. He had a decent season with Perth Scorchers this year where he picked up 11 wickets in seven games at an average of 19 and economy of 7.74.

Kelly has caught the eye of former Australian selector Mark Waugh and he believes the youngster should be picked for the Australian World Cup team should any of Australia’s front-line seamers fail to recover from injury.

“I’d have Mitchell Starc in there. Josh Hazlewood, I probably wouldn’t have him in the squad. I’ve got Jhye Richardson in if he’s fit. If he’s not fit I’ve got one bolter from Western Australia, Matt Kelly, who no one’s spoken about,” Waugh said on a Sky Sports show recently.

“One thing we do lack slightly is a really good death bowler — a guy who can bowl yorkers at the end of the innings and he’s (Kelly) really good at that,” Waugh added.

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Delhi Capitals in their seventh game of IPL-12 at Kolkata on Friday.
2019 iplAnrich Nortjeaustraliaipl 2019KKRkolkata knight ridersmatt kellymatthew kellynortje
First Published: April 11, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking