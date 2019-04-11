IPL 2019 | Australian Kelly Replaces Injured Nortje in KKR Squad

Loading...
Born in Durban, South Africa Kelly moved to Perth when he was four years old. The fast bowler earned a Western Warriors rookie deal for the 2016-17 season but success came the following summer when he debuted for WA in the JLT One Day Cup, taking a wicket in his first game, and then claiming 4-25 in the next game against Queensland. Kelly continued his dominance over the Bulls taking five wickets against Queensland in the 2017-18 Sheffield Shield.
Standing at 193cm, the towering quick helped his club side Claremont-Nedlands to claim victory in the Premier Cricket T20 competition in 2014-15 but is relatively new to the short form of the game. He had a decent season with Perth Scorchers this year where he picked up 11 wickets in seven games at an average of 19 and economy of 7.74.
Kelly has caught the eye of former Australian selector Mark Waugh and he believes the youngster should be picked for the Australian World Cup team should any of Australia’s front-line seamers fail to recover from injury.
“I’d have Mitchell Starc in there. Josh Hazlewood, I probably wouldn’t have him in the squad. I’ve got Jhye Richardson in if he’s fit. If he’s not fit I’ve got one bolter from Western Australia, Matt Kelly, who no one’s spoken about,” Waugh said on a Sky Sports show recently.
“One thing we do lack slightly is a really good death bowler — a guy who can bowl yorkers at the end of the innings and he’s (Kelly) really good at that,” Waugh added.
Kolkata Knight Riders will face Delhi Capitals in their seventh game of IPL-12 at Kolkata on Friday.
First Published: April 11, 2019, 11:13 AM IST