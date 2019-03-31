IPL 2019 | Awe & Shock - Twitter Reacts to SRH's Domination of RCB

One-sided in the end but so much entertainment before that #SRHvsRCB
Tough match but Bairstow beats #RCB by one run! #BairstowvRCB — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 31, 2019
Early days in the tournament but RCB's NRR has fallen to -2.41. Will be some sort of a turnaround from here on to get the confidence back and win regularly enough to make the playoffs.#IPL2019 #SRHvRCB
Earlier, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got their side off to another flying start becoming the first pair to put up three consecutive century stands for the opening wicket.
Warner and Bairstow the most devastating one-two punch in #IPL2019. #SRHvRCB — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) March 31, 2019
Johnny Bairstows good ain’t he
David Warner & Jonny Bairstow have complemented each other brilliant in this IPL. If Warner has been the aggressor in the powerplay scoring at a strike rate of 176.6, Bairstow has been lethal in the middle overs scoring at 176.3. Terrific stuff from the duo. #IPL2019 #SRHvRCB — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 31, 2019
Meanwhile, Prayas Ray Barman became the youngest debutant to play in the IPL
Prayas in to bowl!! 16 years and 157 days old! #playBold #VIVOIPL2019 #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/RgAioNwacW
Barman is a tall leggie who mostly bowls quickish through the air #SRHvRCB — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 31, 2019
The 16-year old got his first ball right on the money. #SRHvRCB
The @jbairstow21 /@davidwarner31 stand: - - Highest for ANY wicket for @Sunrisers - Highest opening stand in @IPL history - Second-highest (currently) against @RCBTweets - Second-highest in the @IPL at Hyderabad#MakeStatsGreatAgain #SRHvRCB #SRHvsRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2019 — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 31, 2019
Bairstow brought up his maiden IPL ton from just 52 balls to send Twitter into raptures
Eye. You need eye for skill and talent, and a proper strategy to pick such fine players. @SunRisers have done that over the years time and again. @jbairstow21 is just another example in that long list but certainly the one who is shining the brightest at the moment. #SRHvRCB
Aussie and an English man celebrating together. What IPL is all about. Come Ashes these two will be sledging each other #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/jlB6w8KJ3O — Naveen (@ImNsamy) March 31, 2019
The duo of @jbairstow21 and @davidwarner31 are toying with @RCBTweets bowlers as if it’s #GullyCricket bowlers bowling to pro’s! Massive total in the making @IPL match between #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL #VIVOIPL2019
That was extraordinary @jbairstow21 ... Great to see England players lighting up the #ipl2019 !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 31, 2019
Warner didn’t want to miss out on the fun and brought up his third century in Hyderabad as Sunrisers posted their highest total in the IPL
A ton for David Warner in the #IPL pic.twitter.com/N1WeqhKJ4b
Well played, David Warner. Brute force and deft touch. On-field genius, off-field Homer Simpson.#IPL — Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) March 31, 2019
Bairstow's 100 was better. But Warner's jump after getting to 100 cannot be beaten. Top class knocks by the openers! #SRHvRCB
Watching @jbairstow21 & @davidwarner31 bat. Must say everything about their partnership has been extraordinary. Some serious shots and hard running between the wickets in this heat. Truly remarkable...#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/X4Xl1fpfv1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 31, 2019
Johnny Johnny... hitting sixes? Yes papa #SRHvsRCB
232 isn't where no man has gone before. Been chased twice before in international cricket. But will be very very tough for #RCB . Need more than AB and Virat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2019
In the chase, Mohammad Nabi struck thrice in the Powerplay to get rid of Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer and AB de Villiers.
No one owns left handers like Nabi.
He is a legend. #SRHvRCB
Picking Nabi ahead of Sakib has turned out to be a masterstroke! #RCB in tatters in the Powerplay itself. At this rate could end up with one of the heaviest defeats in IPL — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 31, 2019
AB de Villiers in Hyderabad
- 7 inns
- 86 runs
- Avg of 12.28#SRHvRCB#IPL2019
Nabi finished with 4/11 and ran through the Bangalore top order to leave them in shambles.
Best bowling figures for SRH in IPL: 5/19 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar v KXIP, Hyderabad, 2017 4/11 - Mohammad Nabi v RCB, Hyderabad, 2019* 4/14 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar v RR, Ahmedabad, 2014#SRHvRCB — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 31, 2019
That Dravid, Jaffer, Kallis top order looking good in hindsight, eh?
— Varun Shetty (@varunshetty) March 31, 2019
Prayas Ray Barman and Colin de Grandhomme stitched a 50-run stand to save the blushes for their side but were only delaying the inevitable.
Fully expect RCB to open with Barman next game.#SRHvRCB — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 31, 2019
RCB can still turn it around .. 11 matches to go .. Stoinis and CoulterNile will add a lot.. Seriously need to get the best XI out
— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 31, 2019
Their worst ever, From here it could be only upward for #RCB ☝ #SRHvsRCB #IPL #IPL2019 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 31, 2019
Bairstow 114
RCB 113#SRHvRCB #IPL
