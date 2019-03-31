Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Awe & Shock - Twitter Reacts to SRH's Domination of RCB

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 31, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Awe & Shock - Twitter Reacts to SRH's Domination of RCB

Source: AFP

Loading...
It was a game to forget for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they were beaten “orange and black” by Sunrisers Hyderabad. After putting up their highest score in the IPL, the hosts bundled out the Challengers for just 113 to win the game by 118 runs on Sunday.






Earlier, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got their side off to another flying start becoming the first pair to put up three consecutive century stands for the opening wicket.








Meanwhile, Prayas Ray Barman became the youngest debutant to play in the IPL







Bairstow brought up his maiden IPL ton from just 52 balls to send Twitter into raptures







Warner didn’t want to miss out on the fun and brought up his third century in Hyderabad as Sunrisers posted their highest total in the IPL










In the chase, Mohammad Nabi struck thrice in the Powerplay to get rid of Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer and AB de Villiers.






Nabi finished with 4/11 and ran through the Bangalore top order to leave them in shambles.





Prayas Ray Barman and Colin de Grandhomme stitched a 50-run stand to save the blushes for their side but were only delaying the inevitable.










David Warneripl 2019Jonny BairstowRoyal Challengers Bangaloresunrisers hyderabad
First Published: March 31, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking