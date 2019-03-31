IPL 2019 | Awe & Shock - Twitter Reacts to SRH's Domination of RCB

Source: AFP

One-sided in the end but so much entertainment before that #SRHvsRCB

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2019

Tough match but Bairstow beats #RCB by one run! #BairstowvRCB — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 31, 2019



Early days in the tournament but RCB's NRR has fallen to -2.41. Will be some sort of a turnaround from here on to get the confidence back and win regularly enough to make the playoffs.#IPL2019 #SRHvRCB



— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 31, 2019



Warner and Bairstow the most devastating one-two punch in #IPL2019. #SRHvRCB — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) March 31, 2019



Johnny Bairstows good ain’t he



— Reece JW Topley (@reece_topley) March 31, 2019



David Warner & Jonny Bairstow have complemented each other brilliant in this IPL. If Warner has been the aggressor in the powerplay scoring at a strike rate of 176.6, Bairstow has been lethal in the middle overs scoring at 176.3. Terrific stuff from the duo. #IPL2019 #SRHvRCB — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 31, 2019

Barman is a tall leggie who mostly bowls quickish through the air #SRHvRCB — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 31, 2019



The 16-year old got his first ball right on the money. #SRHvRCB



— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) March 31, 2019





Eye. You need eye for skill and talent, and a proper strategy to pick such fine players. @SunRisers have done that over the years time and again. @jbairstow21 is just another example in that long list but certainly the one who is shining the brightest at the moment. #SRHvRCB

— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) March 31, 2019

Aussie and an English man celebrating together. What IPL is all about. Come Ashes these two will be sledging each other #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/jlB6w8KJ3O — Naveen (@ImNsamy) March 31, 2019

That was extraordinary @jbairstow21 ... Great to see England players lighting up the #ipl2019 !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 31, 2019



A ton for David Warner in the #IPL pic.twitter.com/N1WeqhKJ4b

— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 31, 2019

Well played, David Warner. Brute force and deft touch. On-field genius, off-field Homer Simpson.#IPL — Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) March 31, 2019



Bairstow's 100 was better. But Warner's jump after getting to 100 cannot be beaten. Top class knocks by the openers! #SRHvRCB



— Ronak Vora (@ronak_hv) March 31, 2019



Watching @jbairstow21 & @davidwarner31 bat. Must say everything about their partnership has been extraordinary. Some serious shots and hard running between the wickets in this heat. Truly remarkable...#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/X4Xl1fpfv1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 31, 2019



Johnny Johnny... hitting sixes? Yes papa #SRHvsRCB

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 31, 2019

232 isn't where no man has gone before. Been chased twice before in international cricket. But will be very very tough for #RCB . Need more than AB and Virat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2019



No one owns left handers like Nabi.

He is a legend. #SRHvRCB



— (@SouthSanghi) March 31, 2019



Picking Nabi ahead of Sakib has turned out to be a masterstroke! #RCB in tatters in the Powerplay itself. At this rate could end up with one of the heaviest defeats in IPL — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 31, 2019



AB de Villiers in Hyderabad

- 7 inns

- 86 runs

- Avg of 12.28#SRHvRCB#IPL2019



— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) March 31, 2019

Best bowling figures for SRH in IPL: 5/19 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar v KXIP, Hyderabad, 2017 4/11 - Mohammad Nabi v RCB, Hyderabad, 2019* 4/14 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar v RR, Ahmedabad, 2014#SRHvRCB — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 31, 2019



That Dravid, Jaffer, Kallis top order looking good in hindsight, eh?

— Varun Shetty (@varunshetty) March 31, 2019

Fully expect RCB to open with Barman next game.#SRHvRCB — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 31, 2019



RCB can still turn it around .. 11 matches to go .. Stoinis and CoulterNile will add a lot.. Seriously need to get the best XI out

— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 31, 2019

First Published: March 31, 2019, 7:46 PM IST