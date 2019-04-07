IPL 2019 | Backed Our Bowlers to Defend 140: Rohit

Loading...
"We knew this wasn't a 180 wicket as it had gotten a bit sticky after the rain. So we knew anything around 140 would be good to defend with the quality of bowling we had," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.
"The bulk of runs for them (Sunrisers Hyderabad) have been scored by the top-order so we wanted to exploit that. Early wickets were key as we knew we could knock their middle-order with the seamers and spinners we had. We want to win as many games as possible in the start because it gets hectic in the end. We will also be losing a few players to the World Cup, in the last two games we have shown the quality we have," he added.
Talking about Alzarri Joseph, Rohit said it was a sensational effort by the youngster.
"To bowl like this in his first game was simply sensational, he's come into the tournament with a lot of confidence on the back of the CPL. "
Joseph was named man-of-the-match for his sensational spell of 6/12.
"It's a dream, I could not have asked for a better start. I backed my plans and that worked, the plan was to keep it simple and back myself. I didn't celebrate much after picking Warner as we still had a game to win."
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar meanwhile rued his side's poor fielding, saying Pollard's dropped chance changed the game.
"It started off when we dropped Pollard, he scored 25-30 runs which is a huge margin. It could still have been an easy chase had we applied ourselves. First few matches we didn't get a chance to test our middle-order as openers were scoring runs, today when we did, we didn't apply ourselves. We will need to work on what went wrong before the next game."
First Published: April 7, 2019, 12:20 AM IST