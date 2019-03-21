IPL 2019: Batting Heavy Kings XI Punjab in Need of Consistency

Loading...
To rid themselves of this repeat offence, they have appointed Mike Hesson as the head coach and once again made wholesome changes in the squad. Hesson and skipper R Ashwin are true students of the game and their chemistry might bring that much-required spark this season.
Punjab, who will commence their season against Rajasthan Royal on March 25, will need their big names to be at their best throughout and the lesser known bunch to come up with more than they’re used to.
Strengths
If batting alone could win matches, Punjab would stand a great chance of coming out on top every single time. In KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal and Nicolas Pooran, Punjab have batsmen who can win them matches on their own. There's also a high possibility that six out of these seven will feature in the playing XI and that’s a scary enough proposition for other teams.
Rahul, who had an outstanding last season, will have a point to prove ahead of the World Cup and that will only benefit Punjab. Meanwhile, his partner Gayle was in the murderous mood in the ODI series against England and he will look to make a statement that he is far from over. They struggled in the middle order last season and that's where Agarwal, Miller, Mandeep and Nair will have to chip. In Sam Curran and Moises Henriques, Punjab have decent all-rounders, while young dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Prabhsimran Singh is another exciting prospect that can be looked at.
Punjab might have lost Axar Patel to Delhi Capitals but still have quite a few quality spinners at their disposal. Apart from R Ashwin, Mujeeb Zadran and Murugan Ashwin, Punjab also spent Rs 8.4 crore on mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu, Varun Chakravarthy.
Weaknesses
Punjab's biggest problem over the years has been their consistency. Despite having some big names, they failed to live up to their potential. They won six out of their first nine games last season and then lost the remaining five encounters to miss out on a chance of making it to the playoffs. They have the resources to go big but will need ample support from their domestic players.
Also, despite buying in-form Mohammed Shami, Punjab are slightly thin in the pace department. Andrew Tye is a reputed limited-overs paceman but hasn't been consistent of late. Punjab have South Africa's Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh and Ankit Rajpoot, and Curran and Henriques can chip in as well. However, that still doesn’t exactly provide the required security.
Past record
Only once have Punjab made it to the title round, and that was way back in 2014 where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. The only other time they looked somewhat in contention was during the opening season where they reached the semifinals. Besides these two occasions, Punjab have consistently finished outside the playoffs, and on five occasions they have finished eighth. Last year, despite being at the top of the table for the first half of the tournament, Punjab somehow managed to slide to No. 7 in the table.
2019 auction action
Punjab secured Mandeep via a transfer and only retained 10 players before the auction. They paid a handsome amount for inexperienced T20 players - Varun (Rs 8.4 crore), Curran (Rs 7.2 crore) and Prabhsimran (Rs 4.8 crore) - and it might backfire if they fail to live up to their hype. They got Shami and Pooran for a decent amount and if they can continue with their form, it will be a big plus for Punjab.
They also managed to get Henriques for Rs 1 crore who along with Curran will be expected to fill the spot of Marcus Stoinis, who was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. IPL will also serve as a perfect platform for a broad-shouldered, tall and strong fast bowler, Viljoen (Rs 75 lakh) who is eyeing to build his reputation in the T20 leagues around the world.
World Cup effect
Apart from Miller and Mujeeb, Punjab will have rest of their foreign players for the full season. The left-hander from South Africa might miss out on the first few games because of his international assignment and then might also fly back early to prepare for the World Cup.
Meanwhile, the likes of Tye and Curran aren't really in the mix of things, while Windies players will be available for the entire competition. Afghanistan are set to play Scotland and Ireland in May ahead of the mega event in England and Mujeeb too might return early. It will also be interesting to see how Punjab manage Shami's workload considering the pacer has been playing non-stop cricket and is expected to play a big role for India in the World Cup
Squad
R Ashwin (capt), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.
First Published: March 21, 2019, 8:24 AM IST