IPL 2019 | BCCI Advances Timings For Playoffs & Final By Half an Hour

Keeping in mind the incessant dew and late night finishes, the board has taken the decision to stage the two qualifiers, eliminator and the final at 7:30 pm IST instead of 8:00 pm IST which has been the norm during the group games.
Qualifier 1 between the top two teams will be played on May 7 in Chennai followed by the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 which will be staged in Visakhapatnam on May 8 and 10 respectively. The final will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 12.
Last year as well, the timings for the playoffs and final had been advanced to 7:00 pm due to similar reasons.
The BCCI also confirmed the time and dates for the Women’s T20 Challenge, which will see three teams - Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity - taking part. The games will be held from May 6 to May 11 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. While the matches scheduled on May 6, 9 and 11 May will start at 7:30 pm IST, the second game, scheduled on May 8 will commence at 3:30 pm IST.
Schedule for IPL playoffs and final
May 7 - Qualifier 1, Team 1 vs Team 2 at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 8 - Eliminator Team 3 vs Team 4 at DR.Y.S.R Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
May 10 - Qualifier 2, Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 at DR.Y.S.R Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
May 12 - Final at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Schedule for Women’s T20 Challenge
May 6 - Supernovas vs Trailblazers
May 8 - Trailblazers vs Velocity (3:30 pm IST start)
May 9 - Supernovas vs Velocity
May 11 - Final
First Published: April 29, 2019, 2:27 PM IST